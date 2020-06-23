It presents a more aggressive image and a specific set-up

Its three-cylinder engine develops a power of 261 horsepower

The new Toyota GR Yaris 2020 is the sportiest and most capable version of the Japanese utility. It has a specific set-up and a three-cylinder engine that develops 261 horsepower, in addition to a new all-wheel drive system.

He Toyota GR Yaris 2020 from his birth he becomes the king of sport utility vehicles. Models like the Volkswagen Polo GTI, the Peugeot 208 GTI or the Renault Clio R.S. they stay one step behind when it comes to motoring.

This Toyota Yaris is built on two different platforms. The front has been built on the GA-B of the Japanese brand, while the GA-C has been used for the rear.

The Japanese brand has ensured that it follows processes very similar to those of competition cars to manufacture each unit of this version of the Yaris. Some of its secrets are exposed in the following video:

TOYOTA GR YARIS 2020: OUTDOOR

He Toyota GR Yaris 2020 It stands out for a specific grille, more aggressive bumpers, a series of black details, a new roof spoiler, widened wheel arches, windows that lack a frame and the presence of 18-inch wheels. These house some tires Michelin Pilot Sport 4s.

The ‘racing’ utility has a length of 4 meters, a width of 1.81 and a height of 1.46, while its battle is 2.56 meters.

The aeordinamic work of Toyota is another key to this GR Yaris 2020, which is the second model after Supra that adopts these acronyms. It is one of the reasons why the height is 91 millimeters less than any of the other Yaris.

On the other hand, the body features parts made of carbon fiber reinforced polymers and elements such as the hood, doors or tailgate made of aluminum.

TOYOTA GR YARIS 2020: INTERIOR

The interior of the Toyota GR Yaris 2020 It has an arrangement similar to that of the other versions of the model. However, some very sporty seats and pedals with a metallic finish are striking. The steering wheel, meanwhile, bears the Gazoo Racing seal.

The multimedia system has an eight inch size touch screen.

TOYOTA GR YARIS 2020: EQUIPMENT

At the moment there are not many confirmed details about the equipment that the Toyota GR Yaris 2020 will bring to Spain, although it is known that it will have a JBL sound system with eight speakers.

As an option the Pack CircuitFeaturing a Torsen-type limited slip differential on both the front and rear axles, a high-performance tuned suspension and 18-inch forged alloy wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4s tires in size 225/40 R18 .

TOYOTA GR YARIS 2020: MECHANICAL

The heart of Toyota GR Yaris 2020 It is a turbocharged three-cylinder engine with 1.6 liters of displacement that is capable of developing a power of 261 horsepower. This is a figure more typical of sports versions of cars of higher segments, such as the Hyundai i30 N or the Ford Focus ST. Its maximum torque is 360 Newton mentro and the gearbox associated with the propeller is manual.

One of the main mechanical innovations of the Toyota GR Yaris 2020 is its all-wheel drive system, called GR-FOUR. Three different types of configurations are allowed. The conventional one offers a power distribution of 60:40, the so-called Sport from 30:70 and baptized as Track from 50:50.

Toyota It also confirms the presence of a specific suspension that varies at the rear. While in the rest of the Yaris it is torsion bar, in this one it is double triangles. The front remains unchanged with the MacPherson scheme

Regarding the brake system, in the front it has ventilated discs of 356 millimeters with four-piston calipers and in the rear, 297-millimeter discs with two-piston calipers.

He weight Total car is 1,280 kilos empty. Regarding benefits, the Toyota GR Yaris 2020 It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km / hour in less than 5.5 seconds, while its top speed is limited to 230 km / hour.

TOYOTA GR YARIS 2020: PRICES

At the moment the price of the Toyota GR Yaris 2020 in Spain. For reference, it is already known that in the United Kingdom it will cost 29,995 pounds for the conventional variant and 33,495 for the one equipped by the Pack Circuit. In our currency, that is approximately 34,600 and 38,600 euros.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 06/23/2020 Toyota publishes a video about the GR Yaris manufacturing process. 03/05/2020 The first European price of the Toyota GR Yaris 2020 is published. 01/10/2020 Toyota reveals the first official data and photos of the GR Yaris 2020. 12/13/2019 The Australian media Wheels filters the first photographs. 12/11/2019 Confirmed the date of its presentation. 12/03/2019 First video teaser. 11/14/2019 Delayed presentation due to Australian fires. 11/06/2019 Confirmation of his presentation at the Rally of Australia.

