Toyota GR Supra Vs Alpine A110 S

Two of the most anticipated sports cars of recent years are before us today. Each of them, in their form and style, defends an idea of ​​how a myth should be recovered, and although the recipes could not be more different, the truth is that they are direct competitors if what we are looking for is a sports car that really steals our hearts. In this way, the new Toyota GR Supra and Alpine A110 S star in this duel in which we want to convey to you that there are no winners or losers, but very different ways of understanding fun. Get the popcorn and a good seat because we started.

Two very different ways of understanding the sports car … but which one better

The dilemma between logic and emotion makes no sense today, and that folks is what makes this comparison so special. If we were looking for practicality at an expense of between 60,000 and 70,000 euros, there would possibly be better options, also if we are looking for better performance, even if what we are looking for are wilder options. But not, Today our goal is to talk about different ways of understanding fun, enjoyment at the wheel, in that way of understanding the car where more is less and only the sensations matter.

Our first candidate is the Toyota GR Supra, a car that has come back to life with a fourth generation full of controversy, but also arguments to make everyone who is at its controls fall in love. In our review of the A90 Edition we explain why. With a close link to the BMW Z4, The GR Supra is a one-of-a-kind sports car for the mix of striking and outstanding design like few others, with a suggestive technical recipe, but where good manners stand out in almost all registers.

We are facing a two-seater with a front engine, a gasoline engine 3.0 Inline 6-cylinder Turbo that sends its 340 hp of maximum power to the rear end, through an 8-speed automatic transmission by torque converter. Yes, it is a very BMW recipe, and the truth is that the manners are also, clearly showing that we are facing a car with character and performance, but with a great level of control if we do not intend to exceed the limits of physics.

And in front of the German-Japanese sports car, we find another rebirth such as the Alpine A110, in this case in its S version. A car designed from a central engine configuration, with an aluminum chassis and a sculpted bodywork to reinterpret the lines. of the original A110. Mechanics is a 1.8 Turbo gasoline capable of developing 292 hp of maximum power, being sent to the rear train through an automatic double clutch transmission with 6 relations.

While in the GR Supra we find a weight of 1,570 Kg, in the A110 S the mass is adjusted to 1,180 Kg, a difference important enough to mark the distances between the two cars, also joining the arrangement of the engine as the icing on a dilemma that will mark this entire comparison. While in the GR Supra the rear is the absolute protagonist with a clear predisposition to devour curves with the rear accompanying the front axle, in the A110 S what we find is a recipe where agility and liveliness of reactions dominate all sensations. None of these cars can speak of radical behavior, but if we look for experiences, it is clear that the A110 S involves a lot more to the driver … in the good and the bad.

Together with my colleagues Juanma G. Cámara and Sergio Álvarez we headed to the mountains of Madrid to have an appointment with one of our favorite roads. The weather is not the best with low temperatures and the occasional trace of snow on the margins, but the challenge is interesting enough to venture to explore those curves that we like so much. Once we arrive at our destination, the first thing we agree on is that these sports cars have little to do with each other, but oh my friends! that’s the magic of this duel.

I start with the Supra and the first thing I realize is that its grip is high even in difficult circumstances. It is a rear, it likes to insinuate itself when we open the gas, but at no time do I perceive bad manners or rudeness. This does not mean that we are fighting all the time with the traction controls, but that the rear differential and the tires do their job correctly, and only in the true limit do we find an electronics that cuts our wings. The steering is a strong point of this set, which is combined with suspensions that offer a fairly good level of communication, reinforcing that feeling of control that leaves us with the impression that there is much more chassis than engine.

Excuse me for saying this in front of a 340 hp inline 6-cylinder, but that’s what I think. The engine has vigor, it gains revolutions progressively, without wanting to show that it is supported by a turbocharger. But the 340 hp arrive without us noticing the ecstasy that the aggressive design of its body suggests. Not even the change does not fit in this recipe, because in fact it more than fulfills, but in a certain way I miss that point of rage that would fit so well in a name like the GR Supra. I already said it in a first contact and I reaffirm myself now, the Supra surprises, convinces and excites, but it lacks that point of emotion and claw Gazoo Racing seems to have saved for a more radical evolution.

I get off the Supra with a half smile, because I had a great time hinting at that rear, but not stopping to think about how good that most badass point would suit her. We went to the Alpine A110 S and just donning the Sabelt baquets is already an experience, because we won in all aspects with respect to the Supra. However, beyond the seats, Alpine proves to be below Toyota’s sports car in quality, both for materials and adjustments. True, the Alpine’s spartan atmosphere is part of its charm, but at this point the Supra benefits from a very well-executed interior and that works to its advantage.

But let’s move on to driving. We started the 1.8 Turbo and its sound already tells us that here the filters are going to be just right. We gear first and head to the same section, and only in those first few meters is it easy to perceive that we are facing a car that is more alive in everything, reinforcing that idea of ​​communion between man and machine, but demanding a plus of expertise from the driver as soon as the driver appears. first tight turn. It only takes several links to realize that the limit of the Supra is above the A110 S, but in the same way, while at the limit of the Alpine we arrived with the 5 senses forced to work, in the Supra we raised the bar gradually and with a more GT aftertaste.

If we are willing to know the sportier side of the A110 S, we must do so with conviction, and that is that although its rear does not tend to become excessively disheveled, what we do have is a direction that has a certain tendency to float if we do not manage the distribution well. of pesos. The lightness of the Alpine is its greatest virtue, which allows us to extract real oil from its 292 hp, showing that the difference in power with the Supra is not as important as it may seem at first. But that said, if you’re willing to get the best out of the Alpine to keep up with the Supra, you’d better put on your helmet and do your best. And that’s right, turn after turn it’s easy to see how the Supra is comfortable in any corner of medium and high speed, unleashing its power and the good work of its chassis. However, when the road twists and turns, that’s when the Alpine not only keeps up with the Toyota, but brings out its character by being able to outrun the GR Supra.

We have fun in both frames, however you have to know what degree of purism we want in our sports car

With both cars tested, the dilemma couldn’t be more difficult. A priori, if we talk about pure and hard sensations, it has become clear that the Alpine A110 S is unbeatable, at least if what you are looking for is a car that involves you in everything and at all times. It is a car that has achieved the extra point of character that the A110 lacked, without excesses, without frills, just by squeezing a little more what was already good. But the A110 S is not a sports car for all audiences, far from it, it is a very special sports car from the first to the last screw giving away an almost analog feel for everything that reaches the driver. Its best face is not within the reach of all hands, but a large part of its charm is.

The case of the Toyota GR Supra could be classified as the opposite. Facing the Alpine, the sports car designed by Gazoo Racing demonstrates a philosophy of clear GT overtones where sportsmanship is not the absolute protagonist. This makes us gain in comfort, quality and equipment, something that in Alpine we will miss more for day to day. But make no mistake, these improvements do not mean that the Supra hides a great engine and an even better chassis, a formula that fits wonderfully in all those who seek fun and excitement, but labeled suitable for all audiences.

Did you think I was not going to get wet? Well yes I’m going to do it, and in this duel my winner would be the Alpine A110 S, and its old-fashioned sports recipe has won me overEven taking into account its flaws, there are. That said, the day that a more radical Toyota GR Supra is presented, which will arrive, I will possibly have to review this report … or not.