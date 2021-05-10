Toyota gr super sport street hypercar

Following the regulations of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship that required to base the cars of the Le Mans Hypercar (LMH) category on road vehicles, In 2018 Toyota announced that it would begin to develop a hypercar to homologate the competition model. However, among the changes in the regulations, this requirement was eliminated but Toyota decided to go ahead and produce, in limited numbers, a vehicle of almost 1,000 horsepower approved for public roads.

Known for now only the Toyota GR Super Sport and awaiting its official name, its powertrain will be based on that of the TS050 Hybrid that competed in the LeMans LMP1 category, while its design will be inspired by the new GR010 Hybrid that will compete this year at the LMH. That is, it will have a 2.4-liter twin-turbo V6 engine paired with the Toyota Racing System hybrid.

Toyota GR010 Hybrid

At the moment there are no more details on how this system will be configured in the case of the Toyota GR Super Sport, that is, how many electric motors will it have and how will the operation of both engines together, but it is speculated that could have the 986 horsepower that had been advertised for the GR010 Hybrid according to the initial regulations of the LMH.

Regarding the design that the Toyota GR Super Sport could have the only clue we have at the moment is a convertible prototype who did a few demo laps during the last LeMans race.

The big difference will be that the production model will have a closed cabin and it is not yet defined if the access will be through traditional doors or if the top of the cab will open up as shown in some Toyota patents. Either way, Autocar has already ventured with a speculation of what it might look like.

Finally also Confirmation of how many units Toyota will make is expected Well, although in principle the regulation asked for at least 20 to do the homologation, the changes of plans have left this possibility open for the brand.

Toyota LeMans convertible prototype