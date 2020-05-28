It will have the same engine as the Toyota GR Yaris

Presumably an increase in power that makes him flirt with the 300 horses

The new Toyota GR Corolla will become the most capable Japanese compact version upon arrival in 2023. It will be powered by the same 1.6-liter three-cylinder turbo engine as the GR Yaris.

The Toyota GR Yaris is not going to be the only radical version derived from one of the volume models of the Japanese brand. As reported by AutoExpress magazine, the Toyota GR Corolla It will be a reality in 2023, although there are other means that point to 2021 as a key date. From that moment it will become a rival to models such as the Renault Mégane R.S., the Hyundai i30 N or the Ford Focus ST.

TOYOTA GR COROLLA: EXTERIOR

Presumably, Toyota maintain an aesthetic line similar to that seen in the GR Yaris. In this way, the Toyota GR Corolla It will presumably have black details, more aggressive bumpers, widened wheel arches, specific wheels and some parts made of polymers reinforced with carbon fiber or aluminum.

As with its little brother, you can also expect a body closer to the ground in the Toyota GR Corolla than in the conventional model, something that will come given by the touch-ups of the suspension. It should be remembered that the Corolla has a height of 1.44 meters, while its length, which in principle will not vary, is 4.37 meters.

TOYOTA GR COROLLA: INTERIOR

The interior of the Toyota GR Corolla It will have a series of elements aimed at offering the sportiest image possible. Normally, specific seats, a steering wheel with the Gazoo Racing signature and pedals finished in aluminum, among other things, are from the game.

TOYOTA GR COROLLA: MECHANICAL

Toyota intend to use in the new GR Corolla the same mechanic that equips the GR YarisIn other words, a 1.6-liter turbocharged three-cylinder. The power in the utility ‘racing’ is 261 horses in its European specification, so it is expected that in the compact flirt with 300 horses.

Taking into account that the concept of the car will once again be to offer the purest sensations possible, the engineers of the Japanese brand normally associate a six-speed manual gearbox with the engine.

It is also intuited that the new sports model from Toyota will have an all-wheel drive system.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 05/28/2020 The Toyota GR Corolla will have all-wheel drive. 04/01/2020 The first data of the Toyota GR Corolla are filtered.

