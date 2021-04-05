Toyota gr 86 2022 global launch

With the launch of the second generation Subaru BRZ last year we had the first hint and data of what would be its twin, the Toyota GR 86, which has only been presented so far. And as rumored it will have some differences who seek to distance it a bit from this, but the important thing is that the recipe that characterized them is still intact.

In a world that already seems dominated by front-wheel drive crossovers and SUVs, and where hybrids of different types and levels continue to increase their share, A rear-drive, aspirated-engined sports car takes on even more prominence and it makes for quite an attractive package.

Toyota GR 86 2022

Mechanically, the Toyota GR 86 2022 has the same engine as the BRZ, a 2.4-liter four-cylinder boxer, only that here the power figure rises to 232 horsepower compared to the Subaru’s 228 horsepower; torque is 184 lb.-ft. According to Toyota, the 100 km / h from a standstill would arrive in 6.3 seconds. The transmission is the same six-speed mechanics, with the option of equipping a six-speed automatic as well.

The design changes are mainly focused on the front, while the profile and the rear are practically identical. The emblems and graphics of the 7-inch screen of the infotainment system change to the interior, and in terms of its construction, the use of aluminum allows it to mark just 1,270 kg on the scale.

Toyota GR 86 2022

Regarding the differences in handling, which were supposedly those that had delayed the launch of the Toyota GR 86, the brand did not specify anything and only he limited himself to saying that he has a different set-up to differentiate the experience management.

While waiting for its price to be announced, the Toyota GR 86 2022 to go on sale in Japan in the second half of this year and towards the end of the year it would begin to be available in the United States.

