Toyota gazoo racing: the yaris is crazy in sales, is a corolla coming?

Mexico became, after Argentina, the second country in the American continent to receive imported from Japan the new Toyota Yaris GR and there, in a matter of 24 hours, they were sold all 300 that the brand wore for its launch.

New Toyota Yaris GR 2021

The same situation has occurred in all the markets in which it has been launched and its success is preceded by the good critics who has received the Yaris normal worldwide and that being under the ‘touch’ of Gazoo racing it becomes even more attractive.

In Mexico, Toyota Yaris GR it has a price of 35 thousand dollars which makes it striking for this type of public that seeks to have under the hood a sports car with the appearance of a car for daily use.

And is that the Toyota Yaris GR it’s a limited edition hot hatch with all-wheel drive that is inspired by the rallies and has an engine 1.6 liter turbo that delivers a power of 257 horses, crazy.

This commercial and editorial success, as the Hot Hatch has also turned out to be finalist in the different international automobile awards, like its conventional variant, it appears to have echoed across the brand and rumor is circulating that Toyota I would give him the same GR treatment to Corolla.

If confirmed, the brand would use the 5-door body to assemble the Toyota Corolla GR and the sports division of the brand would use the same engine of the Yaris although it would increase its power to about incredible 296 horses, leaving this new Corolla GR at the height of the hot hatch most powerful of the moment.

That motor would be coupled to a 6-speed manual transmission and, like the Yaris GR, it would have permanent traction and total, AWD. And finally, it is speculated that the Toyota Corolla GR would have a lower price than the Yaris of Gazoo Racing, which would catapult his demand.

2020 Toyota Corolla GR Sport Sedan

It remains to be seen if this information is confirmed by the Japanese brand, which would also have to define which ones markets this would arrive new Corolla variant, that like that of the Yaris GR, is an edition dedicated to purists and collectors of the brand.

Note: Toyota had already presented an edition of sports aesthetics of the Corolla in sedan body, which he called GR Sport, but without changes in power.