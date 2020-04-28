Toyota GAZOO Racing has just presented the layout of the Corolla that will compete in the Stock Car with Argentine driver Matías Rossi and the Full Time Sports team. The big news is that the vehicle will be the first in the sport and in Latin America to use the official colors and graphics of Toyota GAZOO Racing, similar to those used in competitions such as Rally Dakar, WRC, WEC, 24 hours of Nürburgring, among others.

Photo: Disclosure

Photo: F1Mania

Based on the GAZOO Racing philosophy, whose motto is “pushing the limits for better” – or in a free translation “going to the limit in search of the best” – the choice to use the Corolla and participate in the Stock Car is part of the strategy of brand in order to learn about competitions and develop better and better cars.

Matías Rossi, who will be a GAZOO Racing driver in Brazil (Stock Car) and Argentina (Súper TC2000), will have Rubens Barrichello as a teammate in both competitions. “It is a pride to be part of the Full Time team with these teammates. I will make the most of this experience to learn as quickly as possible how the Stock Car works and also the circuits. Together with Rubens Barrichello, both in Brazil and Argentina, I am sure that we will help each other understand the work faster ”, says Matías.

Regarding the layout, the Argentine driver was only compliments on the choice of colors and graphics. “The Toyota Corolla was spectacular and very beautiful. This year’s Stock Car vehicles have been enhanced by incorporating the original Corolla body, with the same characteristics. I am very confident to participate, drive and debut in the category ”, concludes Rossi.

According to the updated Stock Car calendar, due to the new coronavirus pandemic, the first stage is scheduled to happen in July.

