Toyota develops the first mobile hydrogen clinic on the planet

ACD April 25, 2021

Toyota has just presented the first mobile clinic that uses hydrogen to move with the consequent benefits for the environment,

Toyota, together with the Kumamoto Hospital of the Japanese Red Cross, has started demonstration tests of the world’s first mobile clinic powered by hydrogen fuel cell, a project that will be launched definitively for the summer of this year.

With this vehicle, according to the Japanese car manufacturer, will contribute to the reduction of CO2 emissions to help prevent global warming, while providing a fully operational vehicle in the field of medicine and disaster response measures.

Cure without polluting, objective of the new Toyota vehicle

The vehicle, made based on your Coaster minibus, uses as its power source the fuel cell system of the Toyota Mirai, the world’s first mass-produced hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle.

Thus, it manages not to emit CO2 or harmful substances, since only expels water vapor into the atmosphere due to its exhaust system, while offering a driving experience with little noise or vibration.

Multiple 100 VAC auxiliary power outlets are available inside and outside the vehicle, allowing you to supply electricity to multiple electrical appliances. Also It is equipped with an external DC power system that provides a high power power supply and capacity (9 kW of max power and about 90 kWh of supply capacity).

Inside, Toyota’s medical vehicle combines air conditioning with an exhaust system and a HEPA4 filter that improve infection control for occupants.

The Kumamoto Hospital of the Japanese Red Cross and Toyota argue that the FCEV mobile clinic has the ability to create a new added value not found in conventional mobile clinics.

Its main objective is to be a suitable vehicle to respond to typhoons, torrential rains and other natural disasters, which have increased in frequency in recent years and also cause power cuts in homes and evacuation centers, something that can be corrected by taking electricity from the FCEV mobile clinic.