Toyota defends donation to Republicans who voted against Biden certification

15 minutes. Japanese automaker Toyota on Monday defended the donation it made to Republican congressmen who voted against the certification of US President Joe Biden.

The news was released this Sunday by the Axios portal, which specified Toyota donated $ 55,000 to 37 of the 147 Republican congressmen who refused to recognize Biden’s victory.

Axios received the information from the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics watchdog group.

Toyota’s donation is the largest made by any company during 2021 and the one that encompasses the largest number of congressmen. The second largest disbursement was made by the public transportation company Cubic and only involved eight Republicans.

Through a statement, the Japanese transnational defended its action. “Toyota supports candidates based on their position on issues that are important to the auto industry and the company.”

He also rejected criticism of Republicans who accepted the money. “We do not believe that it is appropriate to judge members of Congress solely on the basis of their votes in certification,” argued the Japanese automaker to defend its donation.

However, he clarified that they decided not to donate money to some congressmen whose “statements and actions undermine the legitimacy of our elections and institutions.” But they did not specify what those demonstrations were.

Toyota was trending this Sunday after the author and Democratic candidate for Congress, Quasim Rashid, said he would not buy more cars from that company.

“What a coincidence @Toyota I do not think it is appropriate to buy cars from companies that finance politicians trying to overthrow our Democracy,” he tweeted. “My wife and I are deciding between Toyota, Honda and Nissan.