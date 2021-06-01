Toyota Corolla Touring Sports GR Sport brings a touch of spice

The Toyota Corolla Touring Sports is one of the few compact family cars that you can choose with a non-plug-in hybrid powertrain on the market. Now the 2021 range incorporates a new finish that seeks to give it a sportier image, the new Toyota Corolla Touring Sports GR Sport.

We say new, but the GR Sport version was already present in the five-door Corolla (see test). With this variant the brand seeks not so much performance, although a Gazoo Racing variant of the station wagon would not be bad, but a more sporty finish.

The new Toyota Corolla Touring Sports GR Sport boasts a two-tone body. The black roof can be combined with Manhattan Gray, Ascari Gray, Orion Blue, Pearl White or Emotion Red. It also has 18-inch wheels in black, the front logo with the background in that color (usually in blue in hybrids) and the emblem of the version on the tailgate.

The grid also changes, with a honeycomb design, flanked by Bi-LED headlights. We also find black trims in the lower area of ​​the doors or the rear diffuser.

In the cabin we have heated seats with a sporty design, with a mixed upholstery and the GR logo on the headrests. The multifunction steering wheel is upholstered in perforated leather and has specially designed floor mats.

As for the mechanics, zero surprises. The Toyota Corolla Touring Sports GR Sport is available only with the 180H hybrid engine, which combines a 2.0-liter gasoline engine and an 80-kW electric one. It develops 184 hp of power and 190 Nm of maximum torque that is sent to the front wheels through the e-CVT automatic gearbox. The same protagonist of our test of the Toyota Corolla Touring Sports.

Available from € 33,000, the brand currently offers minimum discounts of € 5,000, which leaves it in a fairly competitive environment. You can find offers of the Toyota Corolla Touring Sports, published by official dealers of the brand, in our section of new cars.

Source: Toyota

