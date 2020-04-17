Debuts a new 8-inch touchscreen

Available with hatchback, sedan and family bodywork

Equip hybrid mechanics of 122 and 179 horsepower

The 2019 Toyota Corolla was reborn with a more youthful look, revamped hybrid mechanics, and hatchback, sedan, and family bodies. After a first contact in its international presentation, we have now thoroughly tested it for several hundred kilometers in its 125h and 180h versions of 122 and 179 horses, respectively.

With more than 46 million units manufactured since its birth in 1966, the Toyota Corolla It is the best-selling car in the world, although in Spain it has only been marketed since the mid-1990s. A model that, after being renamed in Europe as Toyota Auris between 2009 and 2018, now regains its name to be a more global, youthful and technological product than its predecessor.

The twelfth generation of the Toyota Corolla, has been built on the modular TNGA platform of the Japanese brand –the same used by the C-HR or the new Rav4, or the Lexus UX– and is available with a five-door hatchback, a four-seater and a family car, which is called Corolla Touring Sport.

In its five-door version it measures 4.37 meters long, 1.79 wide and 1.43 high, and it is 26 centimeters longer in its sedan version and three more than this one in the familiar one. Thus, it is slightly longer and wider than the 2015 Auris in all its bodies, and its wheelbase also grows by 4 centimeters to 2.64 meters for the five-door and 2.70 with the longer bodies.

TOYOTA COROLLA 2019: EXTERIOR

Before Toyota announced the European revival of the Corolla, the Japanese brand introduced the third generation of the Auris at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show and since then has been hunted numerous times with and without camouflage. Thus, the new Toyota Corolla has modernized its appearance to offer a more dynamic image and with different personalities depending on the body.

He five door hatchback, which foreseeably will monopolize the bulk of sales in Spain, is available in 11 colors for the body and, with some of them, it is possible to choose the roof and the pillars in black. This bodywork bets on a youthful and casual approach, and shows a sharp look with optical groups of serial leds, which can be optionally adaptive beam. The angled bumper houses a large grille, similar to that of other models of the brand.

There is it with #hatchback 5-door body, # 4 and family sedan, which is called #TouringSport

In side view, the five-door Corolla dramatically changes its silhouette with a drop from the rear and a waistline running down the windows and rising behind. The rear, as we could already see when its name change was announced, has a more compact and lightweight appearance than its predecessor; the rear window embraced by the spoiler is more rounded, it has led technology pilots, and plastic trims mimic the exhaust outlets in the more powerful version.

The Touring Sport family version The new Corolla shares its front design with the five-door, which is different from the sedan, but offers greater load capacity and habitability to be more versatile. In the rear it changes, in addition to the shape of the gate, the bumper, which shows a double metal exhaust tail.

For his part, the sedan It looks for a more elegant and executive positioning, which can be seen in bumpers that seem wider and different light groups both in the front and in the rear.

TOYOTA COROLLA 2019: INTERIOR

The interior of the new Corolla is similar in all three bodies and has been redesigned with a simple, modern and technological appearance, in which the new 8 inch touch screen that crowns the center console, and instrument panel with a 7 inch TFT screen behind the new steering wheel. Optionally, in some markets, you can equip a color head-up display, but this device is not available in Spain at launch.

The dashboard front is now lined in synthetic leather with topstitching which can be white, black or red. The upper part of the dashboard is made of a soft material that is pleasant to the touch, as are the door trims, while the lower part and the central piece of furniture abound in textured hard plastics and ‘piano black’ moldings. In general it has an aspect elegant and quality.

The seats can be normal or sporty design depending on the version chosen and the level of finish, and there are different types of upholstery which in the hatchback and family versions can be fabric, leather or leather and Alcantara. The space in the front seats is correct for an adult 1.90 meters tall, in fact, it gives the impression that it offers better habitability even for the passenger than for the driver. In the back, access will not be entirely comfortable for the heaviest passengers and those taller than 1.85 meters run the risk of hitting the door post once they are seated.

With respect to legroom for passengers in the rear seats we must differentiate between the five-door body and the other two. In the first, the distance between the bench and the backs of the front seats is not excessive and a passenger with long legs can get to touch, something that does not happen in the other bodies, since their 6 cm longer wheelbase allows a small increase in habitability.

He trunk of the new Toyota Corolla hatchback cubic between 313 and 361 liters According to the mechanical version, as the 180h 12-volt battery is larger and has been located under the boot floor, reducing the size of the double bottom. It is a smaller capacity than most compact models on the market, but on the average of its hybrid competitors. In any case, it offers more than enough space to accommodate two suitcases that can be carried in the cabin of an airplane and there is still room for several bags or backpacks.

The sedan body offers 471 liters with very regular shapes, although its loading mouth is somewhat elevated and the configuration of the boot lid does not facilitate the introduction of large packages. As for the family, in the trunk is where its main advantage is located, and it amounts to 598 liters. To offer a flush surface when folding the seats or greater load capacity, its floor – which is reversible and rubber on one side – can be located at two heights and, under it, the spare wheel well – all versions equip as standard puncture repair kit– Provides extra space where a trolley suitcase can be placed. Both in the five-door version and in the Touring Sport it is possible to fold down the backrests of the rear seats to expand the capacity to 1,024 and 1,606 liters, respectively.

TOYOTA COROLLA 2019: EQUIPMENT

Toyota Corolla is available with five levels of finish which are Active, Active Tech, Feel !, Advance and Advance Luxury, joined by the sportier GR Sport. The first three are exclusive to the 125h version, while the last two correspond to the exclusive 180h. Only the Feel finish! it is offered for both versions, since the sedan version dispenses with the highest finish in the range.

The entire Corolla range equips the 8-inch touch screen as standard with reversing camera as well as the functions of automatic emergency call –E-Call– and the MyT connectivity application. Furthermore, technology Toyota Safety Sense of driving aid, also standard, has allowed him to access the award of five stars EuroNCAPIt includes adaptive cruise control with pedestrian and cyclist detection, a pre-collision system and a traffic jam assistant, an involuntary lane change warning, traffic signal recognition and automatic road lights.

In the instrument cluster, a 7-inch TFT display shows speed, driving aids and energy flow

Additionally, with the Active Tech finish, it incorporates a inductive charging surface for mobile phone under center console and display 7 inch TFT in the instrument cluster, which is 4.2 inches with access finish. The Feel finish! it is completed with darkened rear windows, Bi-Led headlights and 18-inch alloy wheels for the 180h version.

The Advance finish also adds chrome trim on the front grille, 18-inch two-tone wheelsadaptive headlights with Multi-Led technology, heated and ventilated Sport front seats with electric driver adjustment, keyless access system, semi-automatic smart parking, two-zone climate control system with air vents in the rear seats, blind spot detector and cross traffic, lane keeping system and JBL sound system with eight speakers. Optionally, it is possible to complete all the equipment with the integrated navigation package and, starting with the Feel! Finish, with panoramic glass roof divided into two halves. The Luxury package adds to Advance the black or brown leather upholstery, in addition to everything previously mentioned.

The MyT application that we have mentioned before allows the owner of a Toyota Corolla to have his vehicle always locatable and connected from his mobile phone. Thus, it is possible to access the data from the on-board computer, plan routes that include the last leg on foot or manage maintenance services, among other functions.

TOYOTA COROLLA 2019: ENGINES

The mechanical range of the new Toyota Corolla dispenses with diesel engines and it is made up of only two non-pluggable gasoline hybrid versions, which the brand calls self-recharging and identifies as 125h and 180h.

He Corolla 125h It equips a block of four cylinders and 1.8 liters, 98 horsepower, associated with a 72 horsepower electric motor, and both develop a joint power of 122 horses, and is available with all three bodies. He Corolla 180h It is only available for the hatchback and family versions, and also uses a newly developed four-cylinder but 2.0-liter propeller that delivers 152 horsepower and is associated with a 109 horsepower electric motor, resulting in joint power of 179 horses .

Both versions, regardless of their bodies, locate their respective batteries to power their electric motors under the bench in the rear seats. The one in the 125h is lithium ion, while that of the 180h is nickel-metal hydride. As they assure us from the brand, this is so because the 180h is more modern and, although it occupies less space it is denser and weighs 16 kilos more, which could weigh down the 122 horse version. A curious fact, since the sedan version, only available with the 125h mechanics, also has this new battery. In any case, the larger dimensions of the lithium battery have forced the relocation of the combustion engine’s own battery under the boot floor, in the five-door versions, and on one side of it in the Touring Sport.

The new Toyota Corolla is only available with a transmission system automatic planetary gear that allows thermal and electrical thrusters to work both in parallel and in series. The brand assures that it is not a CVT variator itself but, the truth is that its sound and response is similar to that of this type of transmission, it seems to be revolutionized excessively when the accelerator is fully depressed and the engine thrust It is not proportional to the perceived sound, but the truth is that it optimizes the torque delivery so that it is maximum at all times. It has a preset staggered with six exchange ratios which, in the 179 horse version, can be managed from the cams on the steering wheel.

For its part, the gear lever of the 125h versions, which do not have paddles on the steering wheel, has an additional forward position indicated by the letter B that prioritizes battery charging and further slows vehicle progress when driving, for example, down a slope.

With these self-recharging hybrid mechanics, the vehicle can move only with electric power up to 115 km / hour and for a maximum of two consecutive kilometers, depending on the level of load, the outside temperature and the pressure exerted on the accelerator. When the driver demands more power, or if the car deems it necessary, the combustion engine starts to complement the thrust of the electric motor. By minimally relieving the pressure on the accelerator, the combustion engine stops and allows to circulate in electric mode for short periods of time, but that can reach a large percentage of the total of a displacement.

In other markets, the sedan bodywork is also powered by a 1.6-liter, non-hybrid, gasoline engine, available with a manual or 132-horsepower automatic variator gearbox. This mechanics will not reach our country, nor will the 1.2 turbo engine also gasoline that equip the Corolla hatchback and Touring Sport 116 horsepower.

Returning to the versions that are sold in Spain, the Toyota Corolla 125h accelerates 0 to 100 km / hour in 10.9 seconds with the body of five doors, 11 seconds in its sedan version, and 11.1 seconds the Touring Sport. Corolla 180h progresses from stationary in 7.9 seconds with the five-door body, and 8.1 seconds with the familiar.

To offer a small decision-making capacity to the driver, the Toyota Corolla has a driving mode selector, located under the center console, which allows you to change the engine response and change. In the 125h version, the modes are Sport, Eco and Normal, while the 180h introduces the possibilities Comfort, Sport S, Sport S + and Custom. In addition, next to this selector, the EV button It allows circulating to prioritize the electric mode, as long as the battery charge and power demand allow it.

TOYOTA COROLLA 2019: DRIVING PRINTS

At the wheel of the new Corolla, the driving feeling is closer to comfort than sportsmanship, but not for that reason it is a boring car. In fact, the new corolla moves away from the gentrified positioning of previous generations – when it was called Auris – and gains character, as we could see during its international presentation and on two road trips with the 122 and 179 horse versions.

The suspension well absorbs uneven terrain and it is comfortable, while being able to contain body movements. The direction is precise and allows you to change trajectories quickly, although perhaps too assisted and not very informative. In general it is an honest car; It is comfortable and offers agile behavior, but without promising the benefits of a hot-hatch. It could be said that there is coherence between his youthful-looking proposal and his hybrid mechanics, which seeks efficiency.

In the city, its hybrid mechanics leads us to start and decelerate in electric mode most of the time and, in any of its two mechanical options, the combustion engine starts operating with the same stealth as it stops; no big vibrations or obvious noise.

When accelerating with momentum, the loudness characteristic of your transmission, which becomes more evident when the engine speed is raised. Accordingly, the la kick ’of the electric motor pushes us hard from a standstill –even in the 122 horsepower one–, and the joint power delivery lasts up to 5,000 laps. The 179 horsepower engine’s response is even more remarkable, and allows you to practice a agile driving with loudness somewhat lower transmission.

We have had the opportunity to drive the Corolla 180h on a 800-kilometer journey on express roads in which it was shown a comfortable car; the suspension filters potholes well, although a slight aerodynamic whistle caused by the rear-view mirrors subtly seeps into the passenger compartment when driving at a speed close to 120 km / hour. It is not a car that invites you to race, but it is perfectly possible to keep a motorway cruise above the legal limit.

The approved average consumption –data correlated in the NEDC cycle– for the Corolla of 179 horses are 3.7 liters per 100 kilometers with any of the two available bodies. Our experience was that, if driving at high speed, it is not difficult to reach 7 liters / 100 on fast roads; the most unfavorable environment for hybrids. For its part, the Corolla 125h approves an average consumption of 3.3 liters per 100 kilometers in correlated NEDC cycle –4.7 in WLTP–. We have also driven this version during the more than 500 kilometers of the ALD Ecomotion Tour 2019 and, in these efficient driving conditions on low-speed mountain roads, we achieved a average real consumption of 4.2 liters per 100 kilometers. This data may seem somewhat high to be an efficient vehicle, but we must take into account the significant unevenness that we face on our route through the Sierra de Madrid and the province of Segovia. In fact, when we drive on conventional roads without major changes in inclination, we are able to continuously maintain consumption below 4 liters per 100.

TOYOTA COROLLA 2019: PRICES

The new Toyota Corolla is for sale with a starting price of 20,850 euros for the 125h hatchback version with Active finish, and 21,350 euros with the sedan body. To access the 180h version with five doors with a Feel finish! it is necessary to disburse 25,500 euros, and 1,250 euros extra for the family body Touring Sport. The two-tone painting implies an extra cost of 500 euros and 850 the Go equipment package with integrated browser. If you want to have the panoramic glass ceiling you must pay 1,150 euros more.

TOYOTA COROLLA 2019: CONCLUSION

With this rebirth, the Toyota Corolla It is a more modern, versatile and technological model than its predecessor, and offers a good compromise between ride comfort and behavior, along with more efficient mechanics in the city and at low speed than on the highway. Its hybrid status allows you to access the DGT Eco label and avoid restrictions on the movement of large capitals, which makes it a very interesting vehicle for the inhabitants of Madrid and Barcelona, ​​where the bulk of their sales occur.

TOYOTA COROLLA TREK

The Toyota Corolla TREK is a variant of the Corolla Hybrid Touring Sports, off-road aesthetics and a higher ground clearance. It has hybrid drive and a delivery of 180 horsepower. It is available from 27,750 euros.

It has an additional 20 millimeters of ground clearance and has protections in the lower area of ​​the entire body contour, with protective moldings on the front and sides, and 17-inch alloy wheels.

Standard includes seven airbags, led headlights, darkened rear windows, a seven-inch digital display and the Toyota Safety Sense, Toyota’s safety package and driver assistance systems.

The Safety Sense includes a pre-collision safety system with cyclist and pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control with automatic stop and start function, involuntary lane change warning, traffic signal recognition and intelligent control of high beam lights.

