Toyota corolla cross will have sports version gr sport

Presented in the middle of last year and confirmed for our region (and for Colombia) at the beginning of this month, the Toyota Corolla Cross is an SUV based on the sedan of the same name which will rank below the RAV4. And now we know that it will also have a version with a more sporty finish, called GR Sport.

As with the Corolla GR Sport and Hilux GR Sport, the Toyota Corolla GR Sport will be a version with a sportier appearance. And we say appearance then the mechanical section will not receive changes, that is, it will retain the same 2.0-liter engine aspirated with 170 horsepower.

Toyota Corolla Cross GR Sport, render Theo Throttle

Regarding the aesthetic part, although there are no official images yet, some renderings of Theo Throttle give us an idea of ​​what we could expect. The recipe for the Toyota Corolla Cross GR Sport would be the well-known: a new bumper, a larger grille in a black finish, blacked-out headlights, new wheels, a different rear bumper and dual exhaust pipes.

The suspension would also contribute its own thanks to the fact that it would be a little lowered compared to the conventional version, rounding out a set that also could have the roof and mirror caps in black. Inside the changes would be few, perhaps one or another emblem, some different finishes and even stitching in a contrasting color.

Still without information or official dates, there is not much that can be known for sure but in any case the Toyota Corolla Cross GR Sport launch could be until next year.

Toyota Corolla Cross 2021