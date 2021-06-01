Toyota corolla cross colombia test

Twelve generations and 50 million parts sold to date complete the Corolla sedan since its birth in 1966, a record that has earned Toyota great global recognition for its quality and longevity, of those attributable only to iconic pieces, such as the disappeared VW Beetle and Golf or the still current Ford F-150 pick-up, unbeatable in its country of origin.

With these figures, what need did the Japanese brand have to give a new role to a vehicle that remains on the podium worldwide since 1997? Why dress him as an SUV, if he has more than shown that his conservative figure of a family sedan continues to hit hard in all corners of the planet?

The answer lies, of course, in the growing taste for SUVs, but also, in our opinion, due to the space the RAV4 began to leave in the compact truck segment Toyota from the moment its designers decided to upgrade it and place it no longer as the entry vehicle to the brand, but as the opportunity to enter the world of the largest and most luxurious SUVs of the Japanese label.

But it’s not that the Toyota Corolla Cross (that’s the name of this new proposal) is not spacious and comfortable. It is. In fact, that is one of its greatest virtues, thanks to the fact that was built, like its Corolla, on the universal platform TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture), recognized for its flexibility, which has allowed the brand to innovate in engines and boxes and to mount new bodies on it, landed in different markets with a variety of sizes and purposes.

With this platform, the Corolla Cross compact SUV goes to the fixed sporting finishes similar to those of the sedan and even its hybrid mechanics, which was optionally incorporated in this model. In fact, It also comes from Brazil, although it is manufactured at the brand’s plant located in Sorocaba, the same responsible for the Yaris, who, by the way, will soon expand its offer with a sedan cut body and two versions of equipment.

There are four Corolla Cross models proposed for our market: two equipped with a 1,987 cm3 displacement combustion engine coupled to a 10-speed CVT transmission with the option of manual driving through paddles located on the rudder, and two with hybrid mechanics composed of a 1,798 cm3 machine accompanied by two electric generators They work, one as a receiver of energy from the heat engine to power the high-voltage battery and help with the starter motor, and another as responsible for the electric traction when the combustion engine is off.

Specifically, this version shows a behavior in accordance with its vocation as an urban and ecological car, hence it conforms to 97 horsepower and 141 Nm of torque to which are added another 71 units provided by the electric propellants, whose behavior depends on an eCVT box that does not include the manual driving option, but the ‘B’ driving position is: by placing the gear lever there, the energy regeneration is much more evident during decelerations, a condition that is very useful even for ‘box braking’ on very steep descents.

Regardless of the good, the bad and the ugly of this type of transmissions for geographies like ours, the truth is that it responds well when the pedal is pressed – although forcing the engine to emit a snore that easily sneaks into the cabin if it is demanded more than the account– and, most importantly for the brand, it adapts to driving to achieve a consumption according to this particular proposal, which registered 60 kilometers per gallon at the end of our tests, at the height of Bogotá. Not bad for a truck.

If you want a more aggressive behavior, the driving mode selector includes the Sport position, which gives priority to the heat engine and gives the vehicle a remarkably agile behavior in contrast to the EV position, which prioritizes the electrical installation and is very useful for rolling at a stiff pace, up to just over 40 kph, without the intervention of the gasoline engine.

But the four proposals differ from each other not only because of the mechanics, but also because of the equipment, which varies from one model to another thanks to details such as 17-inch wheels and cloth seats on the XLi (gasoline) and XEi HV (hybrid) trims, and 18-inch leather linings and moonroof on XEi (Gas) and SEG HV (Hybrid).

This latest version, the SEG HV, is in any case the only one in the offer that registers exclusive accessories, summarized in a seven-inch screen for the information of the on-board computer (4.2 for the other models) and a support package. for conduction composed of the sPre-Collision Braking System, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Departure Alert, Line Drawing Assist, automatic high beams and mirrors with tilt down function.

Adaptive cruise control is absent only on XLi model, like reverse camera with sensors, the latter located front and back in the other versions.

Thanks to its name and the family vocation that was instilled in it, Toyota anticipates a success similar to that of its sedan-cut brother, at least in our market, where the Corolla hybrid has become a spearhead for the brand, despite the local consumers’ preference for ‘campero’ type bodies.

Arguments to spare, especially for its entry proposal, the XLi, which comes with the 2.0-liter gasoline engine, the same passive safety package of the best equipped models and the best price in the segment (85 million pesos), similar to other models that roll one step down due to their size and mechanical installation, such as VW T-Cross, Nissan Kicks, Chevrolet Captiva, Jeep Renegade or Hyundai Creta.

Very Toyota interior

The cabin is understated and includes a command center with a load indicator instead of a rev counter on the hybrid versions, and a center console with cup holders and central glove box. Dual-zone automatic air conditioning and ambient lighting are unique to the XEi and SEG HV models, and the eight-inch floating center screen is common to all models. The driver’s seat is electrically operated in the top version (manual in the others) and the backs of the rear bench can be reclined slightly.

Keys

– The hexagonal grille is matte black and on the hybrid versions it includes a silver frame, as well as the window moldings and the logo in a faded blue tone.

– The headlights are halogen with LED DRL in the XLi entry version and LEDs with DRL in the other models, with blue shades for the hybrid models.

– The tailgate is manually operated and reveals a 440-liter trunk, expandable by folding the backs of the 60/40 rear bench.

– The doors are automatic opening and closing on the top three models, which include a power button and a rain sensor that automatically activates the windshield wipers.

– The 17-inch wheels on the XLi and XEi HV models were painted gray, while the 18-inch wheels on the XEi and SEG HV versions have a sporty cut and two-tone coloring.

Price

The Corolla Cross XLi costs 85 million pesos and the XEi 100.6 million. The hybrid models XEi HV and SEG HV are priced at 93.7 million and 109.3 million pesos, respectively.

Data

The 85 million-peso Corolla Cross XLi does not include a backup camera, but was armed with the same sound installation as the higher models and an identical eight-inch center screen. The doors are opened and the engine is turned on with the key (remote for the other models) and the lights are halogen and not LED technology like the others.

Corolla and Corolla Cross differ in the type of suspension, as the sedan is independent with ‘Pitch & Bounce’ technology with double scissors and stabilizer bar on both axles while the Cross was armed with McPherson suspension with coil springs forward and a common axle. flexible with coil springs and stabilizer at the back.

Data sheet

Toyota Corolla Cross XLi / 85 million pesos / Brazil

ENGINE: 1,987 cm3

POWER: 168 horses at 6,000 rpm

TORQUE: 200 Nm at 4,400-4,800 rpm

CASE: 10 CVT gears

TRACTION: 4×2

SAFETY: 7 airbags, brake assist, cruise control, Isofix anchors, light sensor, ABS brakes with EBD brake distribution

BODYWORK: SUV

Competitors

Chevrolet Tracker LTZ / 79 million pesos / Brazil

ENGINE: 1.2 liter turbo

POWER: 130 horses at 5,500 rpm

TORQUE: 190 Nm at 2,000 rpm

CASE: 6 automatic gears

TRACTION: 4×2

: 6 airbags, stability control, hill start assist, traction control, rear camera, Isofix / Latch anchors

BODYWORK: SUV

Chevrolet tracker

Hyundai creta advance / 85 million pesos / Brazil

ENGINE: 1,591 cm3

POWER: 121 horses at 6,300 rpm

TORQUE: 151 Nm at 4,850 rpm

CASE: 6 automatic gears

TRACTION: 4×2

SAFETY: 2 airbags, Isofix anchors for child seats, reverse camera with rear parking sensors, electronic stability and traction control

BODYWORK: SUV

Hyundai creta

Mazda CX-30 Touring / 86.7 million pesos / Mexico

ENGINE: 1,998 cm3

POWER: 153 horses at 6,000 rpm

TORQUE: 200 Nm at 4,000 rpm

CASE: 6 Skyactiv gears

TRACTION: 4×2

SAFETY: 7 airbags, Stability and Traction Control, Hill Start Hold function, Blind Spot and Cross Traffic Alert, Reverse Camera

BODYWORK: SUV

Mazda CX-30 Touring

Nissan kicks advance / 83 million pesos / Mexico

ENGINE: 1.6 liters

POWER: 118 horses at 6,300 rpm

TORQUE: 149 Nm at 4,000 rpm

CASE: X-Tronic CVT

TRACTION: 4×2

SAFETY: 6 airbags, hill start assistant, rear view camera with sensors, tire pressure monitoring, Isofix anchors for child seats

BODYWORK: SUV

Nissan Kicks 2021 debuted in Colombia

Volkswagen T-Cross Trendline / 82 million pesos / Brazil

ENGINE: 999 cm3 turbo

POWER: 110 horses at 5,800 rpm

TORQUE: 200 Nm at 2.00-3.500 rpm

CASE: 6 automatic gears

TRACTION: 4×2

SAFETY: six airbags, traction and stability controls, Isofix anchors, reverse camera with sensors, cruise control, adjustable steering wheel

BODYWORK: SUV

Volkswagen T-Cross Trendline