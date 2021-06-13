Toyota celebrates its centenary in the WEC with a double in Portimao, but Alpine makes them sweat

The second round of the World Cup fell again in favor of the regulars, Toyota, but the 8 hours from Portimao They have made it clear that this year in the WEC what was already intuited in Spa: Alpine is going to give them war, and that is good news (from the point of view of the spectacle) for the 24 hours of Le Mans.

So much so, that the Japanese team’s double was produced by performance in the pits. The victory went to the usual, # 8 of Kazuki Nakajima, Brendon Hartley Y Sebastien Buemi in front of his teammates, who tightened the nuts until the end.

The GR010 Hybrid # 7 from Mike Conway, Pechito López and Kamui Kobayashi Went from less to more. In the first part of the test they had all the colors with the Alpine # 36 of André Negrao, Nico Lapierre Y Mathieu Vaxiviere in the first part of the race. The French stayed in the fight for second place until the last hour of the race, when they had to make their eighth stop compared to the seven with which the Japanese arrived.

Proof of this, one of the actions at the limit that were seen in the last third of this race, a little longer than the usual 6 hours.

Luck accompanied Toyota # 7, which half an hour from the end was benefited by the abandonment in the middle of the track of High Class # 20, that of the Danes Magnussen, Fjordbach Y Andersen. That ‘gave’ them an extra stop in the middle of a Full Course Yellow, allowing him to obtain permission to go after his teammates at the top thanks to that kind of ‘splash & dash’. The Alpine # 36 was left with the desire to accompany them in the final arreón.

From the radio they were given freedom to fight, and with Pechito Lopez at the wheel of one and ‘Seb’ Buemi on the other, the Argentine pulled his guts to snatch the victory from his partner. There were barely 15 minutes left for the checkered flag and that Full Course Yellow (without a safety car) that gave # 7 more performance over # 8 to win the race … but the team orders came into play.

With just under 10 minutes to go, López allowed himself to pass again and Buemi (who was the driver with the most laps in this race) entered the finish line as the winner.

This race was also the debut of the Glickenhaus project, which was not as successful as they would have liked. The very veteran Ryan briscoe He marked his options after two hours of racing, when he touched and left out of the race Porsche # 77 of the Dempsey-Proton. He too Aston Martin # 777 of D’Station Racing, with the 60-year-old Satoshi Hoshino at the wheel at the time.

Although it was rejoined, for the sole purpose of obtaining data, it was not the premiere that would have been expected for this interesting structure that has its eyes set on Le Mans.

Double of Jota in LMP2 and of AF Corse in LMGTEPro

If the fight in the Hypercars class was a double, so did the other two professional classes. United Autosports gave in to the push of the JOTA, with # 38 over # 28 that fell at the end when Antonio Felix Da Costa decided he wanted to succeed on his home circuit. Tom blomqvist he couldn’t do anything, although he didn’t have an easy career

Similarly, in LMGTEPro it was other colleagues who shared the category. AF Corse took the Ferrari 488 # 51 from Alessandro Pier Guidi Y James Calado (on his birthday) ahead of # 52 of Daniel Serra Y Miguel Molina, thus adding a new drawer to his record.

In the LMGTEAm category there was also a Ferrari 488, that of Cetilar Racing # 47 of the Italians Antonio Fuoco, Giorgio Sernagiotto Y Roberto Lacorte who took the victory over the Porsche 911 RSR # 58 of Team Project 1 of Riccardo Pera, Matteo Cairoli Y Egidio Perfetti.