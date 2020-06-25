Toyota called over 752,000 hybrid vehicles of its brand around the world for review for a failure affecting the car’s horsepower.

The failures in cars They can appear at any time, either due to the use and passage of time or due to a factory defect, however, the important thing is to attack the problem and solve it as soon as possible.

This is what he did Toyota, who called for repairs to some 752,000 hybrid vehicles of his firm around the world, because the cars have a problem in the engine that can cause loss of power and cause it to stop.

Among the vehicles being recalled are names such as the Toyota Prius models 2013 to 2015 and Prius v 2014 to 2017 models.

Toyota Prius

Through a press release, Toyota reported that hybrid cars are designed to enter a safe mode if there are failures in their hybrid system, but that in rare cases they may not enter that mode and that engines may lose power and stop.

The automaker also shared that, in these types of cases, power steering and braking will continue to be activated, but that, at higher speeds, the problem of a stopped engine could increase the risk of a crash.

To solve this problem, Toyota will receive all vehicles with this defect and through its dealers, will update hybrid software at no cost for owners. It should be noted that Toyota It promises to deliver a new inverter to all customers who have had a fault with this system in their vehicles.

The vehicle recall covers approximately 267,000 vehicles in the United States, and all owners who must complete this review will be officially notified in late August.

**********

It may interest you.