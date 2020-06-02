Toyota de México called for review Camry 2020 vehicles (hybrid and gasoline) due to a possible failure in the manufacture of an engine block

The Federal Office of the Consumer (Profeco) reported that Toyota of Mexico advised of the repair carried out on their vehicles Camry 2020 model and Camry Hybrid 2020 model.

This was explained by the agency, since some of the vehicles involved could be equipped with a engine block incorrectly manufactured.

Such a condition could cause a internal leak and / or external refrigerant during normal engine operation.

The above generates engine noisesmoke by the escape engine warning light malfunction, auditory signal, and / or, in some cases, engine overheating and possible internal engine damage.

In the remote case that this happened in a gasoline engine, the motor may stop running at high speeds without prior warning, increasing the collision risk.

For the engine with hybrid systemIn the event that the gasoline engine stops running, the vehicle will enter a protection modeThis will allow the vehicle to be operated with a reduced power and distances to be able to be placed in a safe location.

In both cases, conventional engine and hybrid engine, internal engine damage could cause oil leak, which, in the presence of an ignition source, could increase the fire risk.

Therefore, Toyota de México indicated that to prevent this condition it will inspect the casting serial number the engine block to determine if it is affected. In case the engine block is involved, Toyota dealers will will replace for a new one, at no cost to the consumer.

The company notified Profeco that there are 49 units sold in Mexico subject to special service action and that the campaign started on April 6, 2020 and will have a indefinite term.

Interested consumers may contact Toyota of Mexico through the website www.toyota.com.mx; dialing the Customer Service telephone number 01 800 7 TOYOTA (869682) or writing to the email: [email protected].

