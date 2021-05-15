Toyota C-HR GR Sport: urbanite with sporty attributes

We just tried the Toyota C-HR GR Sport, the new sports design variant of the Japanese crossover that has been available in Spain from 30,490 euros for a few months. And what has attracted our attention the most, apart from its impressive image that leaves no one indifferent, are its surprising average consumption figures, really low for a car with 184 hp.

Although officially the C-HR GR Sport, the most powerful variant of Toyota’s ‘bestseller’, homologates a combined consumption of 5.3 l / 100 km, the on-board computer of our test unit marked 4.6 l / 100 km after 521 kilometers traveled mainly for interurban routes (and he still had a quarter capacity left at the 43 liter tank).

Although it is true that we have not used the air conditioning, nor have we abused the accelerator (we have circulated at legal speeds at all times), we do not want to imagine what the data of real consumption in exclusively urban use (3.7 l / 100km depending on the brand) making the most of the advantages of the electric hybrid system. But, as the C-HR GR Sport is a vehicle designed to get out of the city (even if only sporadically) and enjoy the pleasure of driving, we are left with its magnificent compromise between sportiness and efficiency.

The hybrid system consists of a 2.0-liter four-cylinder petrol engine (developing 152 hp with a maximum torque of 190 Nm) plus an 80 kW (109 hp) and 202 Nm electric motor powered by a small battery with 1.31 kWh capacity. Both engines deliver a combined output of 184 hp (135 kW) transmitted to the front axle through a CVT type automatic gearbox or continuous variatorAlthough it is not our favorite, it fulfills its task perfectly and has seemed agile and silent.

The dynamic behavior it is quite acceptable for an urban crossover that aims to maintain good levels of ride comfort in all circumstances. Despite modest performance (accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 8.2 seconds and reaches the 180 km / h top speed), the hybrid system pushes hard at all times, while the steering is smooth and precise, the suspensions contain well the inertia of the body and elegantly absorb road irregularities such as potholes, bumps and bumps.

Inspired by Toyota’s high-performance GR models, the C-HR GR Sport adds more exterior and interior styling to the already striking image of the Japanese crossover. the most sold Toyota model in Spain since it was launched at the end of 2016. Thus, the new front with darkened headlights, piano black trim around the fog lights, the new spoiler on the lower part of the bumper, the dark chrome grille and the details also stand out. in piano black on the bumper.

At the rear, there is a unique trim under the bumper, new piano black trim around the rear reflectors, and the GR Sport logo on the lower right-hand side of the boot lid. The Toyota logos, both front and rear, include a black background, not blue as is the case with all other Toyota Electric Hybrid. To all this is added the presence of some side moldings in piano black, to match 19 “alloy wheels exclusive design, and six two-tone color options for the body.

The interior of the C-HR GR Sport is distinguished by the new silver-colored details on the dashboard, the sporty design front seats with the GR logo, the red stitching on the steering wheel and gear lever trim, the trim on the door steps and the presence of the GR Sport logo on the starter button and on the instrument panel TFT screen when the ignition is turned on.

In the back row they can ride three medium-sized adults, although there is not much legroom and the center passenger seat is narrower, harder and more uncomfortable than the other two (much better if only two children are traveling). Trunk Nor is it the largest in the segment, with a volume of 358 liters due to the coup-style design of the body.

Equipment and price

Standard equipment for the C-HR GR Sport includes tinted windows, LED headlights and taillights, heated front seats, intelligent parking system (S-IPA), particle ionizer for the passenger compartment (nano-e), JBL premium audio equipment with 9 speakers and the latest version of Toyota Safety Sense, the set of safety devices and assistance to the Toyota driving, including dead angle detector (BSM) and rear traffic alert with braking function (ATCM). In addition, it mounts Continental Premium Contact 6 tires, in size 225/45 R19, which increase grip and improve cornering response.

The new Toyota C-HR GR Sport, which joins the recently renewed Toyota C-HR Electric Hybrid range, is available in the Official Toyota Dealer Network Spain from 30,490 euros or for 230 euros per month with Toyota Easy Plus, the financing program and added services, with a 4-year warranty and 4-year maintenance.

Those 30,490 euros (or 230 per month) correspond to the ‘Black Edition’ version of the Toyota C-HR GR Sport, with black metallic paint throughout the body. If you opt for any of the two-tone variants, the price is 30,990 euros (or 249 per month).

