Toyota bZ4X, Toyota’s first electric SUV

The car that you have on your screens marks a before and after for Toyota. Is named Toyota bZ4X Concept, and is the conceptual preview of his first large volume dedicated electric car. A mid-size crossover – its dimensions seem similar to those of a Toyota RAV4 – developed by Subaru, on a modular platform for electric cars called e-TNGA. The Toyota bZ4X, very close to series production, hides several surprises and anticipates a future of zero emissions that does not have to be boring or bland.

At the design level, the Toyota bZ4X is a manual crossover. It is somewhat lower than an SUV, but retains good ground clearance, and is presented with an aggressive and masculine body design. It does not have a grille, but its front is full of expression lines and sharp-looking optics. The wheel arches are framed in a darker shade, and although they are not square, their moldings make them appear square. Its waist line is very high and its glass area is narrow – its interior visibility will be improved.

The Toyota bZ4X is still a concept car, but it’s really close to series production.

In its rear we discover LED lights that cross the car from side to side, a discreet diffuser and a molding that increases the perceived size of the optics. The Toyota bZ4X is built on a modular platform, whose design is typical of an electric car: a large battery is located under the cabin, while one or two electric motors move their axes. At the moment, Toyota has not provided information about the size of the battery, its power or its range, but we know that it will have an all-wheel drive system.

This all-wheel-drive system has been jointly designed with Subaru, and at the moment no further details have emerged – everything points to an electric motor per axle, with no physical connection between the two. Returning to certainties, let’s move on to the cabin. A cabin of five seats and great interior space, in which an avant-garde driving position stands out. Not only because of its digital instrumentation or the huge screen of its infotainment system, but also because of its steering wheel. A steering wheel without a top, which we could swear we’ve seen before.

Solar panels will be installed on the roof, which will even allow the vehicle to be recharged.

Leaving aside references to a certain Californian electric car, this steering wheel is justified in the by-wire steering system, with no physical connection between the steering wheel and the wheels. These systems allow a completely variable gear ratio, and would require a much smaller turn of the steering wheel to negotiate certain maneuvers. With everything, On the American press website, the Toyota bZ4X appears with a conventional steering wheel three-spoke – Toyota could therefore offer both wheels, or at least do so in some markets.

Otherwise, the interior appears tastefully constructed and a varied selection of materials, with leather, fabric, plastics and inserts in that understated piano black. In its rear seats, a completely flat bottom stands out, which will allow a better rear habitability. The Toyota bZ4X, of which many details are yet to be known, will be a fully global product and will be marketed globally in 2022. It will be the first of the 15 fully electric cars that the brand will present and market until the next year 2025.