Toyota bZ4X: the future beyond zero

Toyota is reliability, innovation and risk. The Japanese firm opted, before anyone else, for the production of self-recharging hybrid vehicles. The Prius is, to this day, an automotive legend and it has not been necessary to be the more sporty, beautiful and striking. It will go down in history as the car that changed the future of four wheels, just as the Toyota Mirai will as the first production model powered by a hydrogen fuel cell. Of course, from the Japanese firm they know that the future goes through electrification and plugs. Without losing its essence, but without haste, sen has marked its own path under the philosophy ‘beyond Zero’ or beyond zero. The Toyota bZ4X prototype is the mechanical representation of that blank sheet.

This concept SUV, which looks set to roll off a production line tomorrow, is the first in a series of battery-electric, zero-emission cars from Toyota. They have chosen the crossover segment for its current popularity and the possibility of mounting the all-wheel drive, a fundamental pillar for a company determined to maintain its roots. Of course, it will be a tradition evolved thanks to the current e-TGNA platform, in charge of supporting the electric vehicles of the brand and Subaru, with which they collaborate to make the most of their knowledge and routes.

Its name comes from joining the initials bZ, which refer to the ‘beyond Zero’ philosophy that commits Toyota to the goal of reducing CO2 emissions and achieving carbon neutrality beyond mobility. The 4 is due to its medium size, in accordance with the needs of current families, and the X highlights its SUV character.

We are facing a prototype, yes, but not so far from reality either. Its edgy design fits perfectly with current taste but ditches the classic grille due to its electric powertrain. The cabin stands out for its premium design, the feeling of space and strange rectangular shaped steering wheel. If you find it interesting, keep reading the following gallery.