Toyota bZ4X: electrification, step by step

Toyota was one of the pioneers in commercializing hybrid vehicles, already in the 90s, but it had not yet taken the step towards 100% electric cars. So far, it does so with this model developed together with Subaru.

The Japanese brand has unveiled in China a prototype of an electric SUV that should not be very different from the final version that goes on the market. Its about Toyota bZ4X, a model developed together with Subaru, which represents the premiere of a family of electric vehicles with batteries that will be part of the range in the coming years. The serial production variant is estimated to be in dealerships by mid-2022.

We emphasize the “electric with battery” because Toyota has always been a strong advocate of another electrical technology, one that uses hydrogen as a power source for fuel cells that, in turn, transform that gas into energy to drive electric motors.

It is paradoxical that the brand best known in the world for its commitment to cars with a low environmental impact has taken so long to take this step, when almost all its competitors already have electric models for sale. But they have preferred to adjust to the demands of customers and, the truth is that for now this type of propulsion is still a minority, except in exceptional countries.

Medium size and always with 4×4 traction

The strange name of the new Toyota, bZ4X, comes from the words “beyong zero” (or “beyond zero”, in clear allusion to its commitment to carbon neutral emissions) and its all-wheel drive, as both this company and Subaru, its partner in the project, are experts in this matter. It has a medium size and an off-road design, with lines that maintain the style of the most recent Toyota models, with those angular profiles that are now part of the DNA of its products.

The new prototype uses the modular e-TNGA platform, specifically created for one hundred percent electric vehicles. Thanks to a generous wheelbase, with short overhangs front and rear, a larger-than-normal cabin is achieved. According to officials of the Japanese manufacturer, the space in the rear seats is equivalent to that of a car in the upper segment, the D. They also speak of the extraordinary efficiency of the powertrain, which encompasses the engine, control unit and battery management system that, in addition, It can be recharged during the march by means of solar panels that will increase its autonomy.

Another novelty is the cable steering, which thanks to its greater precision allows Eliminate the traditional steering wheel and replace it with one similar to the one used in Formula 1 cars, because a turn of more than half a turn is not necessary on each side to carry the wheels from one end to the other.

Toyota’s strategy foresees the launch from here to 2025 a total of 15 battery electric vehicles and have a total of 70 models with some type of electrification. In that same year, its sales in Europe should be spread over more than one 10% of pure electric cars, whether of batteries or fuel cell, another percentage higher than 10% of plug-in hybrids and the remaining 70% of vehicles with light hybridization.

“The strategy must be set by the market”

This low ambition for 100% electric vehicles may seem shocking, when the vast majority of constructors advertise with great fanfare the large number of such models that they will sell in the coming years. Andrea Carlucci, Product and Marketing Director of Toyota Motor Europe, explained to us in an interview what his vision is on this aspect: “It will be important that the legislator adapt to the demands of society and the possibilities of each area. We already have a very advanced electrical technology, but while batteries continue to be so expensive and infrastructures so scarce in most places, we must maintain a realistic strategy and offer what the customer demands. ”

The Toyota executive assured that they are prepared to be competitive and offer interesting electric cars in countries like Norway and Holland, where these models are already in the majority. He also believes that it is necessary to do didactic work so that people know what to buy according to their needs. “A high percentage of users do not do more than 30 or 40 kilometers a day and, at most, can make excursions of 300 kilometers on some weekends,” reasoned the Toyota manager. “In that case, an electric car with a small battery is more than enough. What does not make sense is to buy a specific car thinking about that time a year that you go on vacation and take a long trip.” According to Carlucci, “we have already lowered emissions a lot with our hybrids and plug-in hybrids and, for now, we are going to continue to maintain an important part of our range with these engines.”

Regarding the hydrogen fuel cell, Toyota’s Product and Marketing Manager for Europe thinks that it is undoubtedly the best option in the segment of commercial and industrial vehicles, and even for people who frequently travel a certain distance. . “For now, the ideal electric vehicle is the compact or those ultracompacts developed specifically for a new era of mobility in cities.”

