Toyota bz4x concept, the brand’s first electric suv arrives in 2022

The Shanghai Motor Show 2021 that already opened its doors was the stage in which Toyota presented the first of 15 electric vehicles that will have the brand in the future and that represents a new era for the brand that until now specialized in hybrid vehicles. East first electric vehicle arrives in the format of pickup truck and for now it is known as BZ4X concept.

This is the first electric truck of Toyota

Although the new Toyota BZ4X debuted in the prototype phase, its appearance, according to the brand, is now ready to go into production and its design traces an evolution of the style of the RAV4 current.

Just in front of this truck, the electric variant It has special features like a sharper front end with slim headlamps, sharp angled corners and curiously large air intakes for a EV. Although the main grill is closed and has metal trim.

Despite being electric, the truck BZ4X It has a long hood and in combination it has bulky wheel arches, a slight slope for the roof and big shoulders in the last portion.

Precisely behind its main features are a huge C pillar, an angled rear window and a few thin stops They extend almost halfway up the rear wheel.

An interior without surprises

If the exterior of the Toyota’s first electric pickup It is striking, its interior contrasts for being the opposite: sober. In the cabin there are no great news beyond the reinforcement technological and digital and maybe a sporty stance for the seats.

Depending on the brand, both the dashboard and the infotainment display of the Toyota BZ4X they have a different position that, depending on the brand, improves visibility, minimizes distraction and increases driving safety.

Finally, the novelty in the cabin is also put by the new control for gearbox which on the BZ4X becomes a knob, replacing the typical lever.

Thanks to its electric motorization, the new Toyota pickup will have a more interior space, mainly for the rear positions.

No specs were revealed

Toyota did not disclose the capacity of the electric motor or motors that its new truck will have, nor the batteries or range of autonomy it will have.

For now all that is known is that he will use the e-TNGA platform that the brand developed with Subaru and that he will use from the latter his knowledge and skills of all-wheel drive.

Comes this year

During your presentation, Toyota assured that the truck electric BZ4X will occur in China and Japan and will be available globally in mid- 2022.

The first of Toyota’s new electric

The Toyota BZ4X will be the first of 15 electric vehicles that will have the signature. Seven of them will bear the name BZ (Beyond Zero) and within this 100% electric fleet there will also be a pick up.

