Toyota Aygo x-sport 2021 | Prices | Motor

The Toyota Aygo x-sport is the new special edition that updates the range of the brand’s small urban car, the Aygo 2021. It is already available from 16,150 euros, although the brand announces that one can be purchased, financing the car, from just 122 euros a month.

This special edition aims to give the model a sporty touch, before the X-Prologue-based model hits the market. It boasts newly designed 15-inch alloy wheels, red accents on the bumpers or side moldings. You can choose it in a two-color finish, with a black roof to match the mirror caps.

In the passenger compartment, the center console is finished in piano black, with the dashboard and gear lever trim in Quartz gray. Gear lever knob and the embroidery on the floor mats are red. It shares with the Aygo x-cite JBL (which it replaces), the mixed fabric / leather upholstery or the JBL premium sound system with five speakers.

There are no changes in the mechanical section. Under the hood we find a 1.0 three-cylinder engine with 72 HP of power and 93 Nm of maximum torque. It is associated with the five-speed manual gearbox that sent the power to the front wheels, but the x-shift automatic transmission can be chosen.

The standard equipment is very complete. It has daytime running lights and LED rear optics, light sensor, automatic climate control, darkened rear windows, multifunction steering wheel, and a 7-inch screen, which in addition to being compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and connectivity with MyT offers the view of the rear view camera. There is no lack of Toyota Safety Sense, the brand’s driving aids set, with a pre-collision system and an involuntary lane change warning.

In addition, the Toyota Aygo x-sport updates the x-play versions of the brand. They now feature air conditioning outlet trims in piano black and the x-white classic and x-graphite gray add to the color palette (x-silver, x-black and x-red).

These are the recommended prices:

Toyota Aygo 70 x-play € 14,750 Toyota Aygo 70 x-sport € 16,150

