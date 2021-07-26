Toyota Aqua: The urban version of the Prius introduces its new generation

The variety of models that we can find in the market It is very wide. The segments that a few years ago articulated the ranges of the different manufacturers seemed very clear and watertight. There were the micro urban, the urban, compact, sedans, family, minivans and all terrain. The coupe and cabrio were a bypass, so they were not separated as such. However, with SUV’s the hierarchy was turned upside down.

But also, if we add the different games that the brands carry out, things get even more complicated. One of the models that play at being ambiguous is the Toyota aqua. If you see it, you would say that we are facing a urban More than, with more or less success, he looks attractive and youthful. Well, where you see it, it’s the third model to be derived from the Prius family, the pioneer in hybrid technology. Now a new generation, but be careful, what is deceiving …

Although the Toyota Aqua is related to the Prius, it shares technology with the European Yaris

Yes, because although the Toyota Aqua is within the Prius family, it is a Toyota Yaris clone. In fact, with this new generation it is even closer, since they start to use the TNGA-B platform. And it has all the logic, because its hybrid powertrain it is practically traced. However, it has elements, such as all-wheel drive (E-Four) or bi-directional charging system that are not in the Yaris.

If we take a look at the Toyota Aqua design, we must stop at a detail. As we have said, it is attractive and youthful but doesn’t it remind you of another model? Yes, if you look at the front optics should give an air to the current generation of Ford Fiesta. Of course, the rest of the style lines that shape his appearance are more risky, since the urban Yankee is more sober. Especially in terms of color palette.

Inside, it follows the same orderly and logical pattern that we’ve already seen in other Toyota models. The basic lines of your dashboard and auxiliary elements they are clean and well thought out. However, those responsible for the Japanese firm show their chest and boast that it is the first urban of its range that has a infotainmet system that comes to life through a 10.5-inch central touch screen of size.

Regarding your technique, indicate that the new Toyota Aqua is fitted with a high-performance nickel-hydrogen bipolar battery. According to the brand, it offers twice the power of the previous nickel-hydrogen battery and, in addition, provides a better response and acceleration when working with the 1.5 liter gasoline engine. In addition, another of its advantages is that it allows driving at higher speeds when going in electric EV mode.

Will the Toyota Aqua be sold in Europe?

Well, even if you like it and want to get one, we are sorry to say no. The Toyota Aqua will not be sold in the Old Continent, as it will be limited to Japan, the United States and other regions of the globe. Also, as a curiosity, indicate that its name changes depending on the country we are looking at. Yes, because also it’s called Prius C and Do you know why he uses that letter? Well, because in English it means City, just what it is designed for.

Source – Toyota