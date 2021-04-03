Toyota and Red Cross on the eve of presenting the first mobile hydrogen-powered clinic

Toyota and the Red Cross Kumamoto Hospital in Japan will develop the world’s first mobile clinic powered by hydrogen fuel cell, whose staging is scheduled for summer 2022. With this project, both entities propose to demonstrate the effectiveness of fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) in the field of medicine and disaster response measures, as well as to contribute to achieve a carbon neutral society.

Toyota and the Kumamoto Hospital They began working together after identifying a higher frequency of typhoons in recent years, increasing the need for medical services in disaster-affected areas. To counter this, a mobile hydrogen clinic could be used to provide medical services during peacetime and to support disaster relief efforts, while supplying electricity to disaster-damaged areas as part of a counter-response.

As such, Toyota has developed the FCEV mobile clinic based on its Coaster minibus, and has used the fuel cell system of the Mirai, the world’s first mass-produced hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle, as a power source. On the road, it has superior environmental performance, with no emissions of CO2 or other harmful substances – it only emits water vapor through the exhaust system – while offering a driving experience with little noise or vibration.

In addition to emergency patient transport, both Toyota and the local Red Cross believe that the mobile hydrogen fuel cell clinic has the potential for a wide range of applications and developments in the field of healthcare, including supplying electricity to blood donation buses and medical examination vehicles that travel to less populated areas. All thanks to several auxiliary 100 VAC (Volt Alternating Current) outlets inside and outside the vehicle.

In addition, Toyota’s zero-emission minibus is also equipped with an external DC power system that provides a power supply of high power and capacity: 9 kW of maximum power and about 90 kWh of supply capacity. On board, the vehicle combines air conditioning with an exhaust system and a HEPA4 filter that improve infection control for the occupants. Both entities are confident that they have the ability to create a new value that does not currently exist.

Mechanical guts of the Toyota Mirai

The pilot tests aim to achieve a suitable energy supply in the event of a catastrophe, with a view to an effective use of the bus supply capacity in medical services and in affected areas. As for the base Toyota Coaster, with 7,160 mm in length and 5,670 kg in maximum weight, it will have a maximum speed of 100 km / h and a range of approximately 210 kilometers thanks to its three high pressure hydrogen tanks with 7.2 kg of storage each taken from the Mirai.

