Toyota and Lexus Madrid Superprices Fair: up to 3,000 euros discount

Enlarge

Are you looking for a car? Well, watch out for the Toyota and Lexus Madrid Superprecios Fair, a virtual event with exclusive discounts. Only until April 5!

New technologies have made it possible to reduce distances, save time, expand our knowledge and offer us, in short, a wide range of options without leaving the sofa in our house. The Toyota and Lexus Madrid Superprices Fair is a good example, since from our own mobile we can consult a exclusive offer of almost 200 cars and find the model that best suits our needs.

This huge showcase, which includes new cars, zero kilometers and usedIt also has the incentive of having exclusive discounts. Truly exclusive, since you will not be able to find them anywhere else and they will only be available during the time this virtual event is active, organized with the collaboration of Autocasión. The discounts, by the way, reach no less than 3,000 euros.

The offer focuses on Toyota and Lexus brands, so the variety of models is assured. There are units of the hybrid Toyota Yaris, a car with the Eco label perfect for moving around the city, to family cars like the 7-seater Toyota Prius + or sports cars like the Lexus RC with powers between 223 and 436 hp.

We cannot forget either the SUVs, the fashionable cars. In this case, the offer is very wide with units of the Toyota CH-R, a model that stands out for its design and quality, the Toyota RAV4 or Lexus UX, to name a few examples.

To facilitate the search and purchase process, we have prepared a specific page of the Toyota and Lexus Madrid Superprices Fair where you can check the available offer. In addition, the available filters will help you refine your search and find the model you are looking for at the best price.

If you are interested, don’t waste any more time. The offers fly and you should be the first to arrive to be able to choose.