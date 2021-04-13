Toyota advances new teasers of its first 100 percent electric model

Toyota is working at full capacity to adapt its range to electrification. To do this, it collaborates with partners such as Subaru, Mazda or Suzuki. One of the most important steps took place when he announced that they had already completed the development of the e-TNGA base. After him, it was time to confirm the launch timing, with up to six models throughout the decade. The first will arrive in 2025 but its design is well advanced.

As you know, the development of this first electric Toyota has been set with Subaru. In addition, a few days ago we learned what could be the name that accompanies it in the market. If the patent they have applied for is not denied, they could be included under the BZ Series family (Beyond Zero). However, we also know when it will be presented to the public and no, you will not have to wait long. With these teasers they have announced when their debut will be …

Toyota will show its new BEV D-SUV at the Shanghai Motor Show

If everything goes according to plan, Toyota will show the world its first electric at the Shanghai Auto Show. Last March he published a first teaser in which we could see this model covered with a tarp. His features were not appreciated, although it served to confirm that we were facing a SUV (of uncertain size). Well, now they’ve gone one step further and posted a teaser image and video that shows new details.

First we will look at the photo. The model is about to go through a garage door and thanks to that darkness it hides its design. However, he cannot help exposing part of his frontal, especially the Full LED light clusters, the logo, the lack of grill and a bit of bumper. In addition, there is another design detail that brings freshness to the whole. We refer to what looks like a “very thin” LED strip to connect the optics in the center.

To complete the details about its aesthetics we go to the teaser video that accompanies the photo. There is not much to scratch here either, although a frame confirms what we already knew: This electric Toyota will have a coupe style. In addition, the brand places this model in the D-SUV segment, so we would be talking about a brother for the RAV4. Still, we still have to wait for the next one to arrive. April 19th to see it in person.

Once it is official there will still be wait a couple of years to see it on the market. Later it should be the turn of his twin brother Subaru, although we do not know when his official debut will take place.

