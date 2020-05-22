The first to arrive was the Toyota Prius

The brand, well placed to comply with the limit of 95 grams of CO2

Toyota has overcome the barrier of 290,000 hybrid vehicles sold in Spain since this technology was introduced to our market, something that happened in 1997.

Toyota introduced his hybrid technology in Spain back in 1997. Since then 23 years have passed in which it has given time to break the barrier of the 290,000 cars sold within our borders with one of these engines. It should be remembered that since then the Toyota Group It has managed to market more than 15 million units worldwide, of which 2.8 million circulate or have circulated in Europe. In our continent 19 different hybrid models of the Toyota Group have been sold so far.

The Japanese brand exceeds this figure at an important moment in its history, since it is in a process of transformation thanks to which it will go from being a Automobile manufacturer conventional to a mobility service provider. The objective is to adapt its offer to the new needs of customers while respecting the environment. “New mobility needs, more efficient and sustainable, have marked Toyota’s strategic line for decades, with its hybrid electric models as the spearhead,” they said from within the brand.

The hybrid deployment of Toyota It has a very positive consequence for them, and that is that we are facing one of the brands that best meets compliance with the emission limit of 95 grams of CO2 per kilometer that comes into force soon. All those manufacturers that exceed this average will have to pay 95 euros for each gram that exceeds the limit multiplied by the units sold the previous year.

Toyota will continue with its commitment to conventional hybrid vehicles, to which others will be added plug-in hybrids like the recently introduced Rav4 Plug-In Hybrid. In addition, the Japanese brand has highlighted on more than one occasion that it is ready to launch its first battery electric when it believes that it is time, without forgetting the development it carries out with fuel cell technology, something that embodies the Toyota Mirai.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.