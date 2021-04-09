‘Toy Boy’: First image of Álex González and Federica Sabatini in the second season, already filming

There is a new toy in town. Atresmedia has unveiled a pose by Álex González and Federica Sabatini together with Jesús Mosquera and Cristina Castaño to celebrate that ‘Toy Boy’ has started recording its second season.

It is the first look at the new protagonists of the series created by César Benítez, Juan Carlos Cueto and Rocío Martínez, whose second season will not be seen on Antena 3 but will premiere on ATRESplayer PREMIUM before moving to Netflix. González comes to replace the withdrawal of Michele Morrone, an Italian actor known for ‘365 days’ who dropped out of the project for personal reasons weeks after his signing was announced.

Filming has started again in locations on the Costa del Sol. This second season will again feature Jesús Mosquera, Cristina Castaño and María Pedraza, among other names from the original cast, and there will also be episodic appearances by actors such as Enrique Arce, Paco Marín, Ibrahim Al-Shami, Toni Zenet or Juan Betancourt.

Who will not return is Carlos Scholz, who played one of the five original strippers, Óscar. The Malaga actor has joined another Netflix project as reported by Formula TV.

Pablo Roa and Fernando Sancristóbal are in charge of the script coordination, in a team that is completed by the scriptwriters Fran Carballal, Nerea Gil, Enrique Lojo, Pablo Manchado and Verónica Marzá. The direction is carried out again by Javier Quintas (‘La casa de papel’), and he is joined by the director Laura M. Campos (‘Valeria’).

Synopsis

Hugo Beltrán has managed to prove his innocence for the murder of Philip Norman, but the enemies he has won in the process have wanted to collect his debt. A bomb in the Inferno has shattered the dreams of the Toy Boys and left Triana on the brink of death. And Hugo cannot allow the person responsible to get away with it.

But who could it have been? Although the wounds between the Rojas and the Medinas remain open, it seems that for the moment they have buried the hatchet. Macarena has disappeared from the city to detox at a clinic for her addiction to sex, Commissioner Zapata has retired and Benigna is too busy trying to keep control of Medina-Rojas.

Everything indicates that Triana’s murderer is at One Per Cent, the new luxury strip club in Marbella. So the Toy Boys start dancing there, eager to find out the truth. But El Turco and Rania, the owners of the club, are not willing to let anyone uncover the secrets of their premises. After all, it is impossible to build an empire on the Costa del Sol without getting blood on your hands.