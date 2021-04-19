Toy Boy actors in shape for season two

The actors of ‘Toy Boy’ and their muscular bodies are ready to return to the scene in the second season from the series in Netflix.Jesus Mosquera, Jose de la Torre… We show you how the ‘toy boys’ are physically, everything we know about the second season of ‘Toy Boy’

The hand of Netflix made ‘Toy Boy’ became a whole attraction within its catalog after passing through Antenna 3 a couple of seasons ago. On the platform ‘Toy Boy’ it occupied the list of its most viewed contents for several weeks and everyone began to talk about it and its plot set on the Costa del Sol with the nightclubs of shows and dances of ‘strippers’ in exclusive parties such as central axis.

Second season of ‘Toy Boy’ confirmed

That is why, as stated by the director Javier Quintas, Atresmedia and Netflix, ‘Toy Boy’ will have a second batch of episodes. Will repeat Cristina Castaño, Maria Pedraza and the former soccer player Jesus Mosquera, who plays one of the guys who do those stripteases at parties and on whom most of the plot revolves; as well as José de la Torre, Raudel Raul Martiato and Carlo Constanzia, the actors who play the group of strippers, except for Carlos Scholz that does not repeat.

Produced by Atresmedia and in collaboration with Plane to Plane, in the series these ‘toy boys’ spend a lot of time without a shirt showing off the muscular bodies that have worked even more for this series. Jesús Mosquera has been in charge of corroborating that they are still in good shape with an image that confirms that he is already filming and in which he appears shirtless with José de la Torre, also with his torso in the air, and Raudel Raul Martiato. “We are back !! éis Are you looking forward to # ToyBoy2 ?? 🕺🏼😜”, wrote the actor next to the publication with which they boast of having their abs ready to show them in season 2.

The training of the actors of ‘Toy Boy’

The profile of Instagram of the actors shows that although time has passed since the filming of the first season, they still have a perfectly muscled body to show off in the nudes that we will see again in the second season. Although they have not waited to get in front of the camera to show it off, as we see in this video in which the actors appear dancing and rehearsing the choreographies of the season 2 of the series.

The one in charge of crushing the actors’ muscles has once again been the trainer functional Sergi thompson, who has shared several videos and images of the training sessions on his Instagram profile. “Happy and happy to have returned to bring the physical preparation of these cracks !!”, he wrote next to an image with José de la Torre, Raudel Raul Martiato and Jesús Mosquera.

But they have not been the only ones in the series who have given themselves to training, as we have seen in a photograph that Raudel Raul Martiato shared not long ago in the stories of his Instagram profile with one of the new signings that the team has made. series for its second season: Alex Gonzalez, who does not neglect his body and muscles in the least. “One of abd and finished”, we read about the photo.

Who are the actors of ‘Toy Boy’?

Hugo (Jesus Mosquera)

In the series Jesus Mosquera He plays Hugo, a young man who has always had to look for chestnuts for himself and who, after his time in prison, hardens and becomes the type to be respected and feared.

Mosquera, for his part, was until a couple of years ago wearing the Antequera Club de Fútbol shirt and previously played for Real Betis B. He made a cameo in the series ‘There Abajo’, also from the producer Plano a Plano.

Jairo (Carlo Constanzia)

His great passion is dance, but the means at his disposal did not allow him to study a career as a professional dancer, which is why he is a stripper. In addition, he practices prostitution to get more money. Love will be your best support.

Carlo Constanzia debuts in the world of acting with this series. Son of Mar Flores, he has remained out of the media focus until now that he makes the leap to television with this premiere.

Iván (José de la Torre)

He is the owner of the nightclub where Hugo works. His stubborn character comes from the sense of responsibility he has had to develop in taking charge of his family. He is a former police officer, a body from which he was fired for making a profit from the seizures.

Jose de la Torre, like some of his colleagues, debuts with this series on the small screen. She does have experience in theater and has even participated in a video clip of Nena Daconte.

Germán (Raudel Raul Martiato)

Germán lives intensely without caring about the future. He has children from several relationships and several relationships at the same time, only conditioned by money. Raudel Raul Martiato He debuts as an actor after a past as a personal trainer as well as a salsa instructor.

