The Dominican American center Karl-Anthony Towns, of the Minnesota Timberwolves, confirmed last night in an emotional video that his mother Jacqueline Cruz is in a coma due to coronavirus. Towns explained, in broken words, that his mother, born in the Dominican Republic, had been hospitalized last week and that had health complications due to what he considers to be COVID-19.

03/25/2020 at 16:44

CET

EFE

The Dominican international explained that his mother was kept in a state of medically induced coma and respirator. “I think it is important that everyone understands the seriousness of what is happening in the world at the moment with the coronavirus, and I think it is my obligation to help raise awareness and that is why I made this video,” Towns explained in a recording of almost six minutes that he published on Instagram.

Towns said he had been told that his parents have not felt well since last week and, although he recommended that they go immediately to the hospital, they did not do so until several days later, seeing that they were not improving. So it was her sister who took them and asked to be tested for the coronavirus, because they had the symptoms of high fever and dry cough.

“We thought that the mixture of medications they were supplying could improve it, but at the end of the day, his clinical condition remained without any improvement,” Towns explained. “At the end her lungs were not responding well and she had to be put on an artificial fan as his condition suddenly worsened. “

Towns, who was born and raised in New Jersey, said his parents were tested for COVID-19 and confirmed that her father Karl Sr. was released from the hospitalBut they told him to quarantine while waiting for the test results.

The Timberwolves center said the family assumed that her mother had COVID-19 due to the symptoms she was showingBut she started feeling better in the last few days before it got worse. “It felt great,” Towns said in the video. “We talked and she felt like she was going to get through it. She knew there were more difficult days to come, but I felt like we were going in the right direction. Things suddenly turned against her.”

The Utah Jazz shooting guard, Donovan Mitchell, the second NBA player who tested positive for the coronavirus after his teammate, the French center, did it first on March 11 Rudy gobert, was the first to send Towns words of encouragement via Twitter. “Be strong and trust God,” wrote Mitchell, who despite testing positive for the coronavirus never showed symptoms of the disease.

Gobert’s positive was the one that caused NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to decide to suspend the entire league competition, while There have already been 10 players infected with the coronavirus, including Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant, and four more from the Sixers (3) and Denver Nuggets (1) teams.

.