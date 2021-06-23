Town: Remix – Music News

The heavy band got together, well yes, J Balvin, Karol G, Nicky Jam, Crissin, Totoy El Frio, Natan & Shander got together, do you want to know more? We tell you all the details here in Music News

This new Remix is ​​really breaking it, Poblado was already available a few months ago, in fact this song was original by J Balvin, and now this talented hottie decided to work with many more artists and it turned out to be a success.

This Remix premiered on June 17th and the official video for this song exceeds almost 20 million views! And how not with so much talent in this song!

What does this song convey to us? Well actually, it is very important to say that it is impossible to listen to it and not start dancing! I mean, it’s really impossible, in fact you end up on the floor unintentionally dancing, or is it just me? I bet not, and in fact this song is somewhat inspiring, if you are in love, or you are meeting someone, you will most likely start to feel something that will make you dedicate it.

It is somewhat romantic in its own way, in its modern way of course, and clearly very danceable. We can see each and every one of the members of this song being able to have their part in the video clip, where they all turn out to be gods who are protagonists of the Poblado Remix video.

Tell us, what is your favorite part of Poblado? And… in the video clip?

We can’t really finish deciding because everyone does it very well, but of course the one who takes the main palms is J Balvin, being the original author of this song!

Congratulations to this great cast and talented team that made possible this song, Poblado Remix that we will most certainly be dancing this weekend! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s8hA0QRIwfo