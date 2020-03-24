A new action game of the style Boss Rush and guided his steps through a story of strong plot, he approaches the eShop of the Joy-Con console, it is Towertale, the result of the collaboration between two companies, the independent developer Misou Games and the distributor Keybol Games, which makes us an interesting proposal for the next April 8 for € 8.99 -although temporarily with a discount of 15%, which leaves it at € 7.64 -.

This is a side perspective adventure focused on multiplayer mode for up to four participants, each with their respective abilities, which, as we mentioned before, mainly focuses on successive boss battles. Make your way through the elusive Tower and challenge the huge monsters that guard each level of it, to finally discover the mystery that lies at its top. Play four different stories through two characters with different trades, origins and powers, with the option to unlock multiple endings. Join Lionel, Faindrel, Lord Snicklefritz and “Dark Echo” on their quest to reach the top! It is known that “The Tower” was created by an ancient and mysterious being, according to legends, whoever defeats all the guardians and reaches the top will have the right to be granted the last wish: “The ability to change the destiny of one”. In the past 100 years, many have tried and were never heard from again, until one day, four brave souls have appeared, determined to challenge their destiny.

Key features

– 4 playable characters and cooperative mode up to 4 players.

– Play all 4 interlocking stories in single player Story mode, as well as alternate story for cooperative.

– 17 boss fights in their respective phases.

– Other game modes like arcade mode, free mode and boss-rush.

