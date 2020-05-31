The Tower of Pisa, the most famous bell tower in the world due to its inclination and one of the most visited and tourism-associated monuments in Italy, opened today after almost three months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The iconic monument located in the square of miracles in the Tuscan city opened its doors at 10:00 in the morning and will close at 18:30, and can also be visited under security measures to avoid contagion.

Only 15 people will be able to access each time and they will carry a device that has already been adopted in other monuments that will guarantee the safety distance of one meter between visitors as it sounds, vibrates and lights up if this interpersonal distance is exceeded.

The first two visitors were a father and a ten-year-old daughter, naturally from Pisa since at the moment there are no tourists and mobility between regions is not allowed either.

For Pierfrancesco Pacini, president of the Opera della Primaziale Pisana, who manage the monument, today’s opening is comparable to the reopening of 2001, after the 11 years it was closed to carry out the works to stop its fall.

“Reopening museums and art to the public is a message of hope that we want to launch into the world from here, from the square that represents beauty, that beauty that will save the world,” Pacini explained to the Italian media.

Pacini added that it is an important day because this reopening helps the territory to start again and encourages the restaurants and bars in the area to reopen despite the total absence of tourists.

“Our budget will suffer huge losses, but we still wanted to send a signal of confidence and hope that it has already been picked up by city workers,” he added.

Italy will open its borders to the countries of the European Union on June 3, so it hopes that tourism will be reactivated, a sector that is equivalent to 13 percent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product.

