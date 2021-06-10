Towards the topological qubits of graphene

In the quantum world, electrons can group together to behave in fascinating ways. Magnetism is one of these behaviors that we see in our day to day, as well as the rarest phenomenon of superconductivity. Interestingly, these two behaviors are often antagonistic, meaning that the existence of one tends to destroy that of the other.

At present, the efforts of many researchers are focused on finding materials where these two opposite quantum states can artificially coexist, since this would generate a strange state called Yu-Shiba-Rusinov, which can be used to make topological qubits, which are the key to future quantum computers.

Now, a work led by researchers from IFIMAC at the Autonomous University of Madrid (UAM) in Spain, with the collaboration of the Aalto University (Finland), the CNRS (France) and the INL (Portugal), has experimentally demonstrated that magnetism and superconductivity can coexist in graphene.

The researchers, using a tunnel-effect microscope, were able to visualize Yu-Shiba-Rusinov states in graphene for the first time, opening a path towards topological qubits based on this material.

In the words of the researcher Iván Brihuega, who leads the UAM group where the experiments have been carried out, “these states provide a starting point to finally be able to create topological graphene qubits, revealing the potential of graphene as a platform for topological quantum computing. ”.

Image selected as the cover of Advanced Materials magazine. The triangular island of lead makes graphene superconducting. At the same time, magnetic moments are introduced using naturally existing grain boundaries in graphene. When superconductivity and magnetism coexist, an exotic Yu-Shiba-Rusinov state is generated. (Image: Advanced Materials)

Topological qubits provide the basis for topological quantum computing, a type of quantum computing much less sensitive to external interference. However, the design and control of topological qubits has been a critical problem until now, due to the difficulty of finding materials capable of hosting Yu-Shiba-Rusinov states. In the search for these materials, researchers have turned to graphene.

Graphene, made up of a single layer of carbon atoms, represents a common and highly controllable material that has emerged as one of the key materials for quantum technologies. However, chemically pure graphene is neither magnetic nor superconducting, which are the two main ingredients needed to build topological qubits based on Yu-Shiba-Rusinov states.

To overcome this stumbling block, the authors introduced superconductivity in graphene by coupling it with nano-sized lead islands, and used grain boundaries, naturally formed between graphene regions of different crystallographic orientations, as a source of local magnetic moments.

The study is titled “Observation of Yu-Shiba-Rusinov states in superconducting graphene”. And it was published in the academic journal Advanced Materials, appearing as a cover story. (Source: UAM)