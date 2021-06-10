Towards the personalized anticancer vaccine

A research team is using mice to demonstrate how a combination of peptides and oncolytic viruses can provide a effective immunization against cancer.

In her laboratory at the Research Center of the University of Montreal Hospital (CRCHUM) in Canada, Marie-Claude Bourgeois-Daigneault and her colleagues modify viruses to make them specifically attack tumor cells.

Once in the patient’s body, these viruses, called oncolytics, specifically infect and destroy cancer cells without harming healthy ones. These viruses can even stimulate the immune system to be better armed to recognize and eliminate viruses. cancer cells.

Now the team, which also includes Dominic Guy Roy, has succeeded in creating an effective custom vaccine combining oncolytic viruses with small synthetic molecules (peptides) to target a specific cancer.

For a vaccine to induce an immune response, it must contain components that stimulate the cells of the immune system, the famous white blood cells. In vaccines, these components, called adjuvants, help the human body sense the potential danger and neutralize the threat by dispatching its army of immune cells.

The Bourgeois-Daigneault team’s approach is to use oncolytic viruses to stimulate this immune response and target it against cancer. To achieve this, she and her colleagues create a vaccine by mixing viruses with synthetic peptides (antigens) that resemble the cancer they want to attack.

Artistic recreation of cancer cells. (Image: Amazings / NCYT)

To be effective, the vaccine has to be personalized for each patient, based on the individual’s cancer cell mutations. Thanks to the identification work carried out by other research teams, Bourgeois-Daigneault and his colleagues can predict, with the help of information obtained from a biopsy, which peptides to use for each patient.

The advantage of the new approach is that the oncolytic viruses themselves have the power to kill cancer cells. It is therefore feasible to attack cancer on two fronts: killing it directly with the virus and inducing an immune response, thanks not only to the virus, but also to the vaccine itself.

Mouse experiments by Bourgeois-Daigneault’s team have shown the efficacy of the resulting immunization.

Bourgeois-Daigneault and her colleagues publish the latest results of their line of research in the academic journal Nature Communications, under the title “Adjuvant oncolytic virotherapy for personalized anti-cancer vaccination”. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)