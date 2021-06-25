Towards the filmmaker drone? | Science and Technology News (Amazings® / NCYT®)

Recording videos from a drone offers many interesting possibilities. However, 100% control of their work is not very feasible. To the ability to pilot it, we must add that of giving him all the necessary instructions so that he uses the camera in the way we want. Given that it is increasingly common for drones to fly entirely on their own, with almost no further instructions from the person responsible other than to indicate the destination, could not the drone be told what type of video we want and that he take care of deciding, planning and executing all the necessary actions to record it?

Researchers from the Robotics Institute of Carnegie Mellon University in the United States, the University of Sao Paulo in Brazil and Facebook Artificial Intelligence Research (FAIR) set out to satisfy this desire and have developed a model that allows a drone to record a video based on of the emotion or reaction that is intended to generate in the viewer.

With this model, the drone uses camera angles, speeds, and flight paths to generate video that can be exciting or calm, enjoyable or distressing, and in many more ways, depending on what the person is tasking it with.

But before being able to command the drone for the first time the equivalent of the famous “Lights! Camera! Action!” Of film directors, researchers, including Rogerio Bonatti of the aforementioned Carnegie Mellon University institute, needed hundreds of videos and thousands of viewers to capture data on what makes a video evoke a certain emotion or feeling. Bonatti and his colleagues compiled a few hundred videos, very diverse in content and technique. A few thousand viewers then viewed 12 pairs of videos and gave them a score based on how the videos made them feel.

Researchers have developed a model that allows a drone to record a video based on the emotion that you want to convey to the viewer or the reaction that you intend to arouse in the viewer. (Images: Carnegie Mellon University)

The researchers then used the data to train the system that directs the drone to use the cinematic technique that most helps arouse a specific emotion. If fast movements and extremely short close-ups create a sensation of fast-paced action, the drone uses these elements to make a dynamic and vibrant video when the user requests it. The drone can also create calm videos, or funny, or with many other emotions, in addition to combinations between them.

Bonatti confesses that the good result of the work has far exceeded his expectations, especially considering how very subjective good artistic quality can be when the concept is taught to a robot. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)