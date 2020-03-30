The Huawei P40 Pro should be the first to integrate a … five-fold photo back module. Enough to compensate for the loss of the real Android experience, following the trade conflict between China and the United States?

The photographic escalation continues. At the time of unveiling, in March 2020, in Paris, the most luminous and photogenic city in the world, the new standard-bearer of its flagship P series, Huawei will lift the veil on a smartphone with no more three, no more four, but good … five back photo sensors. At least to believe the Chinese media IT Home, which revealed a first design of the machine.

Five photo sensors, therefore, and a 10x optical zoom, just to strengthen the reputation of photophone that the brand has carved with its P Pro series, since the release of the P20 Pro and P30 Pro. To further consolidate its supremacy in this area, the Chinese firm always counts on its partner of choice, who acts as a surety for the experts: Leica.

Still, this terminal, oh so important for the Chinese giant, may be particularly complicated to sell, at least in Europe and the United States: it will, as it stands, ignore the integration of Android and Google services (like Maps, the Play Store, etc.). Huawei, which is working hard on developing its own OS and in-house alternatives to Google’s software solutions (an application store, in particular), is still hoping that the commercial conflict that is tearing apart China and the United States gives birth to an opening allowing it to embark on the real Android experience, but, as it stands, nothing is less certain.

If it seems activated that the P40 Pro will ship fast charging at 65W, the rumor of the integration of a graphene battery, on the other hand, has been swept by Huawei. Final responses in March 2020.