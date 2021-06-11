Towards Primera with humility and ambition

06/11/2021 at 6:12 PM CEST

Tatiana Perez

Girona is two games away from being able to become a First Division team again, but Francisco prefers not to claim victory early. The technician remains faithful to his speech. And it is that for him, the only possible way to overcome the final against Rayo Vallecano is the one that has taken him here: “work, humility and ambition”.

He is clear that if there has to be a favorite in the tie, this is Andoni Iraola’s team because “he has been among the top six all year and has always played at a very high level.” In addition, “he is versatile, with at least six players in the usual starting eleven who have played in the First Division, and who went through a bump but comes very strong after winning Leganés in the semifinals with some comfort”.

However, Francisco hopes to take advantage of “the good things” that his Girona did in the last match in Vallecas despite the defeat. “It will be a game played at the highest level and that will have many phases. There will be moments when we will have to play with a low block, press high and mldr; We will look for our chances”, He said.

The intention is to “put everything on our side” and “maintain the balance that we have had in recent months, it will be important not to fit in but also to score”. Arguments to see goal will have, and leftovers, after confirming the return of Cristhian Stuani “who has trained well with the group”.

The rojiblanco coach will have all the squad available, except for Yoel Bárcenas who is with the Panama team: “He has been competing at a very high level, but he will not be and we are focused on who we are.” On the other hand, he referred to the threat of Baby, protagonist in the semifinals of Rayo to beat Leganés.

“We understand that he will play and that is how we have prepared the game. But it is not only him, they also have Trejo, Álvaro, Isi … We have come from playing against Lazo and Sadiq and we have solved it. They are important players in the category and that they will demand of us , although we also have them and we are all involved in the same objective “. The team trains tomorrow and on Sunday it will travel to Madrid.