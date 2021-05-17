Towards other elections in Catalonia? When governing in coalition again becomes impossible

Parlament.cat ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/aJ61yxM2WSYyFVbgYJbXFw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MA–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/O2Lcmm2Ns9N2peBhrYPdkA–~B/aD05NjA7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/68eacffced1189e862466f8df9b2de93″ data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/aJ61yxM2WSYyFVbgYJbXFw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MA–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/O2Lcmm2Ns9N2peBhrYPdkA–~B/aD05NjA7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/68eacffced1189e862466f8df9b2de93″/>The Parliament of Catalonia met on May 13, 2021. Parlament.cat

Before going into the details of the difficulties, it is necessary to know what we are talking about when we refer to the coalition government. We would be talking about a government that is made up of various parliamentary groups when it does not have a sufficient majority to form a government.

In the case that concerns us, it should be noted that the Catalan parliamentary system, as also occurs in all regional assemblies but also in the case of the Congress of Deputies, the objective that is to be achieved, at least in an initial phase , is the election of the head of the government of Catalonia. To do this, two elements must be taken into account: the period of time and the majority necessary for the appointment of a president.

The term is clear, according to the Catalan Statute within two months from the first investiture vote, in case of not investing president the Parliament is dissolved and new elections are called. In relation to the necessary majority: in the first vote you must obtain the majority of the members of Parliament (68 votes) and in the second vote, more favorable than unfavorable votes.

It should be borne in mind that the election of a president does not require that the government that emerges be made up of the parties that have supported his or her inauguration. That is why there is currently the proposal of a minority Government, formed only by ERC, but which must receive the investiture support of other parties.

Government formation in Catalonia: what are the difficulties? “

The elections to the Parliament of Catalonia on February 14 were based on manifest difficulties, not all of them caused by Covid-19:

A call for elections set by a court after the disqualification of President Quim Torra and a process of disagreement between the two Government parties that, in addition to being in office, had their minds on the electoral process.

The irruption of Salvador Illa (PSC) as an asset of Catalan socialism consisting of a change of leadership relegating the historic candidate Miquel Iceta to place the Minister of Health, the visible face of the Covid-19 management, facing the challenge of overcoming the pro-independence parties.

All this before an electoral date that was determined by the courts, which did not accept a delay due to the pandemic, and the consequent measures to guarantee health security, and legitimacy, on electoral day.

The call, despite the surprise of the victory in votes of the PSC, offered an apparent result that was sensed of rapid resolution. Despite the difficulties of recent months, the two major independence parties would manage to govern with the traditional support of the CUP, which also improved results. Thus the things, the constitution of the Government seemed something simple and fast.

In addition, two situations seemed to confirm the proximity of a pact so that the Generalitat could have a Government after being in office. In the first place, the almost imminent pact between Esquerra and the CUP. Second, the swift inauguration of Laura Borràs (Junts) as president of the Catalan legislative chamber.

At what point did the negotiations start to get complicated?

Despite the story explained so far, the difficulty arose the same election night, when two situations occurred: ERC did not win the elections, and the distance between ERC and Junts was almost non-existent, with only one seat difference.

Three are the elements that are located as key elements, being difficulties that can cause new elections in Catalonia:

For the first time ERC wins Junts in an election: Never in the restored democracy, Junts, or previously CiU, had obtained a result below that of ERC, and this implies that the leadership of the negotiation, but also the future president, will not be from Junts but from Esquerra Republicana. As symbolic as this tight swapping of positions may seem, it misplaces the party that had always surpassed ERC. A situation that is aggravated by the fact that in recent months, due to the resignation of President Torra, there have been strong differences between the two parties.

Junts’ organizational fragility makes unitary party action difficult. The leadership of Junts is located in prison, in the figure of Jordi Sànchez. Despite the fact that Oriol Junqueras (ERC) is in the same situation, the Republican party is more cohesive than a Junts with different currents and opinions, a sum of non-blended blocks that makes decision-making extremely difficult. And reaching an agreement to form a Government is a great decision.

The Council for the Republic: the loss of parliamentary political power, and perhaps in the Government, entails the need to find an alternative actor that maintains political relevance. For Junts, this institution is the Consell for the Republic, led by Carles Puigdemont, whose reputation continues to arouse passions in the independence movement, although in a considerably lesser way than at other times. ERC openly distrusts this body, formed mainly by members of the Junts, considering that it cannot be an institution that conditions the action of the Government and the Parliament. In any case, it seems that this organization should be an actor that complements the formal institutions.

The conclusion offers different alternatives, which can be summarized in the form of questions: Do Junts prefer ERC to govern, with or without them, or the risks of new elections? Who will win in the construction of the story, whatever the end result? Could a party, Junts, be left out of the Government in a situation of internal crisis and in the midst of an economic crisis? Would it be easier for ERC to have a government alone seeking external variable support or to have a partner who does not give it excessive confidence?

Going a step further and analyzing some elements that are more political than electoral, the fact of not having a Government in Catalonia entails some decision needs, such as may be related to the management of the pandemic, preparation and approval of budgets adapted to the needs of the management of the Covid crisis and its social and economic consequences, such as the management of European funds but also the need to have the necessary political leadership in any public institution.

The answer that illuminates so much darkness and so much uncertainty will surely not be known until discount time.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

Jesús Palomar i Baget is a member of the College of Professionals of Political Science and Sociology of Catalonia