towards another unsustainable mobility model

Both the National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan (PNIEC) and the Climate Change and Energy Transition Law (PLCCTE) have good intentions promoting measures so that Spain reaches emission neutrality in 2050.

If we talk about reducing emissions and improving air quality, mobility is of paramount importance. In this sense, the central idea is to achieve a fleet of cars and light commercial vehicles without direct emissions by the year 2050.

Specifically, a fleet of 5 million non-polluting vehicles (3 million passenger cars) is established for the year 2030 and that from the year 2040 all registered vehicles will have zero emissions. This is complemented with the intention of having an electricity generation system based on renewables in 2050.

These are good intentions. But purposes are not everything when there are drawbacks.

Weaknesses in your planning

The years 2020 and 2021 have seriously affected Spain due to covid-19. Also in the automotive sector, with a brutal decline in sales. Let’s hope that in 2022 we will find a better health and economic situation and the numbers will resemble those of 2019.

In that year, the number of passenger cars in Spain was made up of 10,939,069 gasoline vehicles and 13,510,430 diesel vehicles, with some 883,000 registrations of gasoline vehicles and 450,000 diesel-powered vehicles. On the other hand, the losses were in the order of 407,000 and 544,000 in gasoline and diesel respectively.

With the sales rhythm recovered and a boost to the electric vehicle, would we arrive in time to meet the objectives of the climate change law?

When we speak of zero emissions we are referring to 100% electric vehicles, whose current fleet is 45,000 units. If the paradigm is changed, the electricity figures expected in 2030 by the PNIEC could be achieved, as well as the 25-30 million expected in 2050.

Thus, we could be able to apply the solution proposed by the regulations, based on a change of fleet. But this brings us back to an unsustainable model for several reasons.

The consumers

They want an electric vehicle that they own with great autonomy, that recharges quickly and in a very wide network of points. In other words, a carbon copy of the current mobility model is being sought, but focused on the electric vehicle.

There seems to be no other alternative to maintain the comfort of the current status, and as long as the electric vehicle does not succeed, it will not interest.

The manufacturers

What they want is to sell. And in the current situation, even more so. Obviously, they would prefer to continue with the current model based on combustion vehicles. They have tried in every possible way, but they have had to accept the change.

Advertising on the internet, television and specialized press is already completely geared towards hybrids and electric vehicles. The latter are offered more and more with more autonomy (based on more batteries) and with rapid recharge capacity (minimum 50 kW of power) to achieve equal the performance of combustion vehicles.

This, together with the injection of state funds for vehicle replacement, will change the opinion of consumers.

Energy consumption

The refueling model changes and involves a difficult adaptation process. The number of vehicles with a parking space with the possibility of installing a recharging point linked during supervalle hours is very low.

The rest of the vehicles will recharge in the future electric stations, and they will do so in a totally random way for the system and each demanding a minimum of 50 kW. What does this translate to? Let’s imagine that two million vehicles coincided charging at the same time in these conditions. It would represent a peak demand of 100,000 MW. The current peak demand for power on any given day in all of Spain is 32,500 MW.

On the other hand, admitting an average daily route of 50 km per vehicle, the annual electricity consumption of 30 million electric vehicles would be 90 TWh. Currently, the annual energy consumption throughout Spain is 250 TWh.

These are just two examples, but it should get us thinking. If we let this model evolve, if it were physically possible, it will become unsustainable. If we also combine it with another key point of the law (eliminating thermal and nuclear power plants), there will not be enough Spain to put up wind farms.

It is true that distributed generation and hydrogen are there. But there is also the alternative to stop using the vehicle individually and switch to shared use, which would divide the average energy consumed between 1.7 and 3, bringing it closer to the use of city buses. Another option is to use public transport and promote the use of the electric bicycle, with an average energy consumption between 15 and 20 times lower than that of a car used individually in the urban environment.

The question is, is it up to us to continue with that forward flight that makes us consume more and more energy? Do we always have to evolve towards the unsustainability of the system? We are in a time of change in many ways, but it seems that we do not want to change anything. Or that we want to change, but without moving from our pedestal.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

Roberto Álvarez Fernández does not receive a salary, nor does he carry out consulting work, nor does he own shares, nor does he receive financing from any company or organization that can obtain benefit from this article, and he has declared that he lacks relevant links beyond the aforementioned academic position.