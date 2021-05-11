Towards a visible, full and non-judgmental sexuality

Share

Sexuality has evolved along with the mentality of the human being. At first, it started in prehistory as a simple satisfaction of the reproductive drive, then it was integrated into religious beliefs, and later it was repressed by society. In recent years, that repression has gradually faded into occupy an important place in everyday life, becoming an essential aspect of general health.

When it comes to talking about sexual health, many people they still relate this concept only to having sex, But that’s not true. Sexual health, as well defined by the World Health Organization, is about a physical, mental and social well-being in relation to sexuality.

Precisely, by influencing the mental, emotional and social state, it has great importance, since contributes to well-being and happiness of the person.

Despite this evolution and the sexual liberation that occurred in recent decades, sexuality is still an uncomfortable topic in certain contexts, such as in families or in schools. This has negative consequencesBecause if sexuality is treated as uncomfortable and ignored, this will lead to deficits in sex education. And the latter is essential for the individual to know how to live your sexuality healthily.

Erotic shops, the main allies in promoting sexuality

For this reason, there are more and more erotic shops those that integrate among their objectives enhance sexuality. Sex shops, like sexuality, have also evolved over time and have become aware that they should not be limited only to selling erotic products, but also to promote proper sexual health, as is the case with Vivesexshop.

This erotic online store was born, precisely, with that objective, but it also cares about consumer comfort. Therefore, thanks to its online trading platform, the interested party can acquire any of its more than 17,000 references from your own home.

In an age where the information is just one click away away and where diversity and equality are the order of the day, there are still many myths and stereotypes what can harm sexual health. Therefore, Vivesexshop not only enhances sexuality, but also focuses on enhancing sexual knowledge, since only in this way will the individual be able to be free to live their sexuality in a full and non-judgmental way.

How can sexual awareness be promoted? Vivesexshop is clear: through information. Therefore, they have a blog, completely free, with more than 500 articles, where readers can learn about topics such as polyamory, sexual positions, or health problems, such as vaginal dryness, but they can also find tips, ideas and recommendations.

Improve sex life without forgetting that pleasure is health

Vivesexshop is part of a much larger group of companies, made up of communication and IT development agencies who are based in Seville. His story began in 2015, when he joined the team a family nurse, expert in sexual and intimate problems.

It was at that moment that they became aware of the great need to address the issue in a more professional and sanitary way, offering products that improve sex life from anyone, but from a sanitary point of view, as, for example, with Chinese balls for women with urine leakage or lubricants for women with topical problems and vaginal dryness.

In addition, this company is managed by Cerotec Estudios SL, one of the main online marketing agencies in the country that says with more than 17 years of experience in the online sales sector. What is this reflected in? In which Vivesexshop owns one of the better and more secure web pages erotic of the world.

Precisely, this web page is updates almost daily and it has the maximum technology to improve the experience of all visitors, facilitating a comfortable, easy and 100% secure shopping experience.