Towards a spectacular regeneration of human tissues thanks to a marine worm?

The marine worm Alitta virens, present in the White Sea, is the largest annelid (measuring up to half a meter in length). Its fertility is very high, it lives a long time (three to seven years) and it is capable of growing parts of its body that have been mutilated.

Vitaly Kozin’s team, from Saint Petersburg State University in Russia, has studied the regeneration mechanisms of various marine animals and has discovered what is the key role in the regeneration of Alitta virens tissues.

In experiments, the study authors found that suppressing the activity of a group of proteins called fibroblast growth factors (FGFs) in these marine worms sabotages their ability to restore lost body segments. The most interesting thing is that the human body has similar proteins.

Fibroblast growth factors play an important role in wound healing and tissue growth. When the need for regeneration of damaged body parts occurs, FGFs are produced by the epidermis, nervous tissue, macrophages and fibroblasts, which are the main cells of connective tissue. As a result, a process of active cell division and the production of tropocollagen (the structural unit of a collagen fiber) is triggered; the intercellular matrix and the main substance of the connective tissue are synthesized; and the growth of nerves and blood vessels begins.

A specimen of Alitta virens. (Photo: SpbU)

What Kozin’s team discovered could be used to develop rapid wound healing methods and in regenerative medicine in general.

The study shows that the main role of FGFs in vertebrates and invertebrates does not differ. The analysis indicates that the participation of lis FGFs in the regeneration processes must have existed in a common ancestor of animals with bilateral symmetry that lived 500 million years ago.

The enigma of what was the reason for the loss of regeneration capacity in humans remains to be solved.

The study has been published in the academic journal Genes. Its title is “Structural and Functional Characterization of the FGF Signaling Pathway in Regeneration of the Polychaete Worm Alitta virens (Annelida, Errantia)”. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)