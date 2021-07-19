Towards a revolution in optical tweezers

Optical tweezers do the same thing as normal tweezers: pick up small objects and manipulate them. However, optical tweezers work on a much smaller scale and use laser light to capture and move tiny objects. In many respects, we can consider them to be tweezers made of light.

The importance of optical tweezers is well reflected by the Nobel Prize awarded three years ago by Arthur Ashkin for inventing them.

Despite being created decades ago, optical tweezers continue to lead to significant advancements and are widely used today to study biological systems. However, the optical tweezers have flaws. Prolonged interaction with the laser beam generates excessive heat that can alter or damage molecules and particles.

The international team of Yuebing Zheng, from the University of Texas in the American city of Austin, has created a new class of optical tweezers that solves this problem.

This technological advance could make optical tweezers available to types of research for which until now it was unfeasible to use them. In addition, it would simplify their use in activities in which they are already used regularly.

In particular, by solving the problem of heat, optical tweezers could be used more widely to study DNA and many other biological materials and structures, a scientific field of great interest.

Optical tweezers use light to trap particles for easy analysis. A new advance prevents those particles from overheating. (Image: University of Texas at Austin)

The advance that avoids this overheating problem arises from the combination of two concepts: the use of a substrate composed of materials that cool down when a light is projected on them (in this case, laser); and a phenomenon called thermophoresis, one aspect of which is that mobile particles tend to flow into a colder environment.

Zheng and his colleagues expose the technical details of their innovation in the academic journal Science Advances, under the title “Opto-refrigerative tweezers.” (Source: NCYT from Amazings)