High-level sport bodies have not stopped adapting to the coronavirus pandemic. The evolution of the health crisis obliges them every day to reconsider certain options, sometimes involving adjustments to the calendar. Postponed for the first time to September 20, the Roland-Garros tournament will, according to information from the Parisian, be postponed for another week, and be held from September 27 to October 11, 2020. The French Tennis Federation had surprised his world by unilaterally deciding to postpone by a few months her tournament, initially scheduled from May 18 to June 7, but it was indeed in consultation with the ATP and the WTA that she would have worked on the development of a new calendar .

To relieve the police?

Two reasons may have motivated this new adjournment. First of all, the postponement of a week will allow players involved in the US Open (August 31 – September 13) to breathe, and in other tournaments to put their names on the calendar if a week additional becomes available. In addition, the Parisian understands that the modification could be motivated by the imperative need to have available additional police forces during the arrival of the Tour de France at the Champs-Elysées, the previous Sunday (September 20), date on which the prestigious Porte d’Auteuil tournament was also to begin. While the organizers of Roland Garros and the governing bodies of tennis are now working together with a view to returning to competition in September, not everyone is as optimistic as they are.

Noah and Murray don’t believe it

Briton Andy Murray is rather skeptical about holding Roland Garros and a clay season. “I will definitely play on clay if possible. But I am skeptical that it will be possible,” he told CNN on Thursday. Guest of the Super Moscato Show on Wednesday on RMC, Yannick Noah did not believe it either. “In my opinion, it’s dead,” he said, less optimistic than his friend Guy Forget, discreet director of the Roland-Garros Tournament: “He tells me that it is possible, but it is not won “It’s going to be difficult, in my opinion. It’s very hard for tournaments. For Roland-Garros, losing a year economically is really a disaster.” The French tennis business model is largely based on the success of Roland-Garros (80% of the FFT’s annual turnover, 260 million euros out of 325), which feeds the ecosystem of French tennis.