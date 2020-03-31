Super Mario, 35 years old already!

You might get a bit old, but Nintendo will celebrate 35 years of its iconic Super Mario Bros. license this year. Indeed, the very first opus of the saga was launched in Japan in December 1995, on the Famicom (or NES with us).

According to various sources, Nintendo intends to celebrate this anniversary as it should, and could offer various remasters and other “Deluxe” versions on Nintendo Switch. If it is already possible, via the Switch Online service, to (re) play the original trilogy on NES, Super Mario World or Yoshi’s Island, this time, modernized versions of Super Mario 64, Super Mario Galaxy are mentioned. or even Super Mario Sunshine!

A Super Mario All-Stars 2 compilation… and a new Paper Mario?

Thus, for various (often well-informed) observers of the gaming environment, Nintendo could launch a new Super Mario All-Stars 2 compilation on Switch, which would not include episodes from our childhood (which have already been the subject of a compilation All-Stars on Super Nintendo and Wii) but 3D opuses. Nintendo could also offer a “Deluxe” version of the excellent Super Mario 3D World, launched a few years ago on Wii U.

To this would also be added a brand new episode of the Paper Mario franchise, whose first installment was released on Nintendo 64, even if the Super Nintendo had already been entitled to a certain Mario RPG (in the United States and Japan ). Recall that Nintendo will also open a first dedicated park in Japan (Nintendo World), and that an animated film is currently in preparation.

It remains to be seen now if this various information will indeed be confirmed by Nintendo … We imagine that the Japanese giant could offer a Nintendo Direct type meeting around June, entirely dedicated to the upcoming celebrations for the 35 years of his famous mustache mascot.