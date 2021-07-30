Towards a global minimum taxation

Shutterstock / Billion Photos ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/sozmC_2D8x0EyF6T98nBmg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY4Mi42NjY2NjY2NjY2NjY2/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/FdmQV2wc9SNepJWtfsRXMA–~B/aD0xMDI0O3c9MTQ0MDthcHBpZD15dGFjaHlvbg–/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/1b724f832e4e51bf82a3f1cbf3619c41″ data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/sozmC_2D8x0EyF6T98nBmg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY4Mi42NjY2NjY2NjY2NjY2/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/FdmQV2wc9SNepJWtfsRXMA–~B/aD0xMDI0O3c9MTQ0MDthcHBpZD15dGFjaHlvbg–/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/1b724f832e4e51bf82a3f1cbf3619c41″/>

The first weekend of June, the agreement between the G7 members (USA, Japan, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and the United Kingdom) on a global tax on large multinationals and internet giants was announced, a serious blow for tax havens for its decision to establish a global minimum tax. In Europe, the economic ministers of Spain, Italy, France and Germany published a joint text on the matter entitled: “An opportunity that we cannot miss.”

The realization of that political decision was left in the hands of the G20 and the OECD. And so it has been: at the meeting held the second weekend of July, a global minimum tax on companies of 15% was announced, news that has been received as a great agreement, for many historic.

As is often the case in such broad international groupings, decisions are slow, and things on which there is no agreement are postponed. That is why we will have to wait until the end of October to have all the details.

Although the OECD has a relatively limited number of countries (38, many of them coincide with those of the G20), the agreements on global taxation are being taken within the so-called Inclusive OECD / G20 Framework that, by extension, groups 139 countries and tax jurisdictions.

Whatever its final scope, it is a milestone that so many countries reach a common agreement on corporate taxation, because not all have the same interests.

Many ways to avoid taxes

The largest multinationals are based in the most powerful countries but derive much of their profits in other tax jurisdictions. Most, if not all, are beyond the control of the tax administrations of the countries where they have been generated. Thus, they see escape an important source of tax revenue that they consider rightfully theirs. This situation is excruciating especially for less developed countries, developing countries and emerging countries.

There are many causes that explain this phenomenon, from economic globalization, which has led the most powerful multinationals to expand throughout all countries, to the digitization of the economy on a global scale.

However, international tax law, made up of double taxation agreements (CDI), does not have mechanisms to deal with the current situation: nor with the new forms of digital business, which is carried out without the physical presence of the companies. in the territory in which it obtains the benefits, nor to the traditional ones, vitiated by mechanisms that favor the large multinationals:

Transfer prices, which place profits in countries with lower taxation and expenses in countries with higher taxation.

Subcapitalizations, whereby some companies finance others with loans from territories with low interest taxation, so that they pay less.

The treaty shopping, which allows the creation of conducting companies to bring the benefit from the source country of the benefits to the country of fiscal residence of the company without paying or paying less taxes.

The rule shopping, which serves to apply an advantageous rule of the agreement in law fraud.

In addition, offshore territories proliferate, whose economic activity is unusual due to their geographical or political weight, and there are still tax havens or territories with no or low taxation, to which there are companies that transfer their corporate benefits to avoid the treasury of their countries of residence and the countries where they obtain them.

Strategies like these do not only occur in more or less exotic territories. In European countries such as Ireland, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Switzerland or Malta, the real tax rate is significantly lower than in the rest of the countries in the area. Through them, huge amounts of profits have been diverted to tax havens.

But there is another more diffuse and effective tax competition, such as certain mechanisms that have had or are in force in Spain:

The Spanish Foreign Securities Holding Entities Regime (ETVE).

Variable capital investment companies (SICAV).

Investment companies in the real estate market (SOCIMI).

Although these are transparent and open regimes, they should not be justified without further ado.

The impact of tax losses due to profit avoidance

The damage that elusive practices generate in the accounts of the States is enormous. A joint study by the universities of Berkeley and Copenhagen estimates the tax losses worldwide from these actions.

Thus, it places the Spanish at 14%; those of the US by 19%; from France at 22%; from Germany at 26%; of the United Kingdom at 24%… Others, such as China, India, Australia and South Africa, Argentina, Mexico or Canada are below 10%.

The OECD has calculated that, applying a global minimum tax of 15%, could generate 150 billion dollars of additional tax revenue, distributed among the countries affected by the lack of taxation (for Spain about 3.5 billion). If the minimum rate were 21%, as proposed by some States, the global amount could reach 200 billion.

How to get it?

The envisaged method consists of the application of two rules:

The income inclusion rule (RIR), to make the profits of subsidiaries that have been taxed below the minimum rate taxed in the parent country. This is a positive rule, of including profits in the tax base.

The insufficiently taxed payments rule (RPIG), by which it is allowed to reject the deductions that are intended to be applied in a country if the benefits have not been taxed in the country of origin at the minimum rate. This is a negative rule, which prevents the application of deductions and other fiscally favorable measures.

There are other very important additional standards, but whose reference here would not add much added value.

This has only started

It seems that the decision of the main countries is firm and already has the support of India and China. There are three EU countries that have not signed the agreement: Ireland, the Netherlands and Estonia. Cyprus, with an effective rate of about 5%, is also opposed, although it is not part of the 139 countries of the Inclusive Framework).

Barbados, Kenya, Nigeria, Sri Lanka and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines have also opposed. And many others, most of them Americans, do not subscribe to it either, of course, from outside the Inclusive Framework. But the rest of the signatories have 90% of world GDP.

The deal has also come under fire. José Antonio Ocampo, president of the Independent Commission for the Reform of International Corporate Taxation (ICRICT), considers that a minimum rate of 15% is very low and will not discourage the transfer of profits to tax havens, therefore it will fundamentally benefit the developed countries.

An important step, but not the final one

This is an important step and it will be even more so if the minimum rate is raised in October. The design of the exclusion rules will have a lot to do with the success of the model, those that allow non-taxation. And, above all, the conviction of the undeveloped countries that this global minimum of taxation is a fair measure.

But global tax justice is about much more than this measure. In fact, the G20-OECD agreement has two pillars and the minimum tax is the second of them. The first is no less important, because it aims at taxing the profits of big technology and the digital economy and, if implemented, will mean distributing approximately 100 billion dollars of profits from these multinationals among the countries in which they are consumed. your goods and services.

Huge multilateral efforts will be required involving many countries and it will be very important not to forget that international taxation will be fairer as the distribution of wealth is fair.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

Juan José Hinojosa Torralvo does not receive a salary, nor does he carry out consulting work, nor does he own shares, nor does he receive financing from any company or organization that can benefit from this article, and he has declared that he lacks relevant links beyond the academic position cited.