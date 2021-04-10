Towards a fairer economic model?

In June 1930 the British economist John Maynard Keynes was in Madrid giving a lecture entitled The economic possibilities of our grandchildren.

Keynes then predicted that in about 100 years Europeans would reach a level of technological development that would facilitate reduction of the working week to just 15 hours. Similar forecasts were made again in the postwar period, especially during the 1960s and 1970s. Even in the early 1980s, the philosopher André Gorz wrote: “The abolition of work is a process that is already underway (…) the ways to manage this process constitute the most important political debate of the next decades”.

Almost 100 years have passed and Keynes’s prophecy has yet to be fulfilled.

Productivity, precariousness, morality

In 1919, after the strike at the La Canadiense factory in Barcelona, ​​Spain was the first country to approve the 8-hour workday. In 2021, the Government has just started a pilot plan, supported with European funds, to test the work week 4 days.

Most industrial countries have not substantially changed the 40-hour workweek, achieved during the union struggles of the 1970s. According to OECD data, in 2019 in Spain, an average of 1,686 hours were worked, considerably less than 2,137 hours in Mexico, but almost 300 hours more than in Denmark. Why do we continue to work practically the same hours as our grandparents?

Keynes argued that the shortening of the working day would occur by a sustained increase in productivity, mainly due to the technological innovation. It is true that now, thanks to innovation, we rapidly produce more things with fewer resources.

Since the 1950s, productivity, especially in the industrialized OECD countries, has grown steadily. However, neither the hours worked nor the remuneration per hour worked has followed a proportional evolution to this pattern. The clearest case is that of the United States, where since the 1970s the increase in productivity has not had a significant influence on the hourly compensation of North American workers.

Graph of productivity and hours worked Economic Policy Institute 2017

In addition, it is clearly seen how, from the end of the 70s, coinciding with the Thatcher-Reagan era, the productivity increases have been feeding the income of capital to the detriment of wages which, at least in the West, have not increased in proportion to technological development. Furthermore, in some sectors wages have gradually lost their purchasing power, jobs are increasingly precarious and their conditions more unfavorable. Many young people in Europe are unemployed, others are struggling to find stable work, and the number of working poor (that is, people struggling to survive despite having a job) has risen alarmingly.

In the UK, two-thirds of the eight million people living below the poverty line have a stable job. According to the Spanish union UGT, in 2020, in Spain, the 12.7% of employees would fall into the category of poor workers. If to this scenario we add the impact of digital technologies, which greatly increases individual productivity by staying connected 24 hours a day, we could also add the increased stress and effective hours of work.

Not only have we not been able to work 15 hours a week, but we have also multiplied the so-called useless jobs. The recently deceased anthropologist David Graeber documents in his book Trabajos de Mierda the phenomenon of the proliferation of jobs considered by the workers themselves as useless, that is, they do not add any value to society or are even harmful to it. Graeber calculated that between 20% and 30% of workers in the Anglo-Saxon world they considered their work useless.

How is it possible, he wondered, that a system that is supposed to be the most efficient of all, produces useless and harmful jobs for society, the environment and the people who do them? Graeber concluded that the work it is not simply something that industrial society needs to produce wealth, but is, above all, a moral imperative.

Our society does not conceive any other logic than to work hard and you will achieve your dreams. It is the Protestant ethic taken to its maximum expression. According to this view, industrial capitalism keeps us in a constant state of anxiety about get a job that dignifies us morally, paying the price of ending up doing horrible and harmful jobs for not suffer the stigma of unemployment.

A new world: post-growth and post-work



Work as a moral imperative is perfectly combined with another religion of our time: the economic growth. If the GDP has to grow in a sustained way a minimum of 3% per year, it is perfectly understood how a reduction of working hours is not a viable option. However, the idea of ​​infinite growth has been questioned for years by scientists and more recently by a growing number of economists.

Today we know that organizing the economy to achieve a constant increase in an indicator such as GDP is not only destructive to the environment, which offers abundant but not infinite resources, but also, after a certain point, stop producing well-being.

For years, experts such as the Catalan economist Joan Martínez Alier have denounced the folly of pursuing infinite growth. More recently, academics such as Tim Jackson and Kate Raworth, and even EU agencies, have urgently proposed the need to create a post-growth economy. The idea is that a society can prosper without having to increase its production and consumption indefinitely.

One possible solution would be to create a post-growth economic system based on qualitative indicators much more complex and accurate than GDP. A post-growth world should also be a post-work world, where this is no longer a moral imperative but a necessary element, but not central, in the development of people’s well-being.

In concrete terms, this implies a radical redistribution of wealth and a transformation in investment from productivity gains. A part of these profits should be used to continue innovating and the rest to progressively decrease the hours worked, until reaching a minimum that allows a dignified and satisfactory life.

In addition, a reduction in working hours it would help family conciliation and social and personal life, increasing the time dedicated to other activities that improve general well-being (art, sports, etc.).

Will Spain transition to a post-work economy?

In Spain this debate is long overdue. Even most progressives remain anchored in the paradigm of the work ethic. It continues to affirm we are poor because we are not productive, ignoring the fact that a increased productivity without a distribution of its benefits would increase inequalities that already affect the country.

To all this, we add the neoliberal recipes of the EU that impose us extend working life, reforming pensions. The opposite of what we need for a transition to a post-work economy. Trade unions and progressive parties should be reflecting on these issues to develop more ambitious policies in this regard.

The proposal to experience a four-day working day keeping the same salary recently presented by Más País-Equo goes in this direction. However, this should be accompanied by a debate on the issue of hierarchies and ownership of productive units, companies and factories.

Organizations where workers have more decision power, or where even they self-manage, prove to be more favorable spaces for the implementation of a paradigm based on the idea of ​​post-work. Cases such as the Lucas Plan in the United Kingdom show that, if workers decide what and how to produce, the results tend to be technologies that are more compatible with well-being and with the most favorable working conditions.

My work, or that of academics like Martin Parker at Bristol or JK Gibson-Graham, highlights the value of self-management experiences to create healthier and fairer work environments. These measures could also be accompanied by pilot experiments to implement universal basic income or care income, that recognize the invisible work of caregivers within homes.

There is no doubt that the shift from an economy based on indefinite material growth to one based on a prosperity without growth you will meet enemies and detractors on both sides of the political spectrum. Many of these obstacles are undoubtedly already in academic settings.

A more plural academy

Heterodox economists like Piero Sraffa at the beginning of the last century and more recently academics like Steve Keen, among others, have systematically dismantled the postulates of neoclassical theory. Actually, we know that a hyper-flexible labor market increases inequality and job insecurity.

In Spain, the vast majority of economics faculties are dominated by neoclassical economic thought that promotes the free market and the “non-intervention” of the State. But we are in a moment of transition where it seems clear that the capitalist model based on infinite growth shows its limits, although the new paradigm of society, based on post-growth and post-work, is still in its embryonic state.

As Antonio Gramsci said, “the old world dies. The new one takes time to appear. And in this chiaroscuro the monsters emerge. “The monsters of climate change, the destruction of ecosystems and their effects, such as Covid-19, are already here. act fast to change models.

Mario Pansera, distinguished researcher in Business Organization and ERC Starting Grantee – University of Vigo.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.