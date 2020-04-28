He will continue to cook us every evening on M6. Cyril Lignac’s show, Tous en cuisine, imagined at the start of confinement for viewers stranded at home, will continue at least until the end of May. This was announced Sunday in a tweet Nicolas de Tavernost, boss of M6.

“Good news for all lovers of Tous in the kitchen, Cyril Lignac and Jérôme Anthony will continue to delight us throughout the month of May,” he published.

Good mood

Every evening at 6.45 p.m., Cyril Lignac cooks a full meal from home, the ingredients of which he delivers on Instagram. Host Jérôme Anthony, also in his kitchen, as well as confined viewers, participate in the show, full of good humor. A personality is also invited to participate. JoeyStarr, Helena Noguerra and Sylvie Tellier have joined Cyril Lignac from home.

It all started with a live on Instagram, where Cyril Lignac showed his cookie recipe, on March 19. Given the success of the operation, the chef and his producer Mathieu Jean-Toscani (who notably produces Le Meilleur Pâtissier or Chef contre chef) decided to propose the concept of a program to M6.

“At the end, I will hang up the gloves”

“With this program, I show the French that in fifty minutes, we can make a good little dish, explained Cyril Lignac to Télérama. I offer simple things, accessible to everyone, even those who have not all the habit of cooking. I try to give little tips, tips. “

For M6, this program launched on March 21 – a new format in France – is a successful bet since it brings together a growing audience, and now attracts more than 2 million viewers every night, with a record at 2.5 million, the Easter Monday. However, not everyone in the kitchen will continue after confinement, as Cyril Lignac told TV Mag at the end of March.

“This program can only last for the time of confinement and that’s what is beautiful. At the end, I will hang up the gloves. I cannot present a daily program, I have my restaurants, my pastries, my teams. It’s my life”.