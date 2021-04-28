“Tournaments without an audience are very poor and difficult to play”

Toni Nadal, uncle and former coach of the winner of 20 Grand Slam titles Rafael Nadal, has stated that large tennis tournaments without spectators in the stands as a result of health restrictions due to the covid-19 pandemic “are very poor and difficult to play” for tennis players.

“I have been in Monte Carlo and it was a very decaffeinated tournament without an audience. That is why it is important that in Mallorca we have the possibility of organizing an ATP tournament with spectators, which also provides an outlet for tourism with health security, “said Toni Nadal this Wednesday after the presentation of ATP Mallorca.

Feeling the support of 1,300 spectators when you play decisive points is very important for the player; otherwise it seems that you are training

Toni Nadal is the director of the category tournament World Tour ATP 250, the first of its kind to be held on the island after 19 years.

With respect to the recent Conde de Godó Trophy in Barcelona, the former coach of Rafa Nadal highlighted “the importance” for tennis players to feel the support of the spectators.

He also referred to the final that Rafa Nadal beat the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas to lift the twelfth Conde de Godó Trophy: “It was not a great game but it was exciting. Rafael was able to overcome a great rival, without playing very well and that is very important for him before facing the next tournaments,” he remarked.