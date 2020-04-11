During this week we received the news that there would be a tournament for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship because Jordan Devlin is currently unable to travel from the United Kingdom to the United States. To decide an interim champion WWE has decided to create a tournament between cruises.

Today WWE has finalized the format that the tournament will follow to choose the interim NXT cruiserweight champion. Surprisingly It will not be a knockout tournament but with groups. Here we leave you the rules.

Eight fighters will be divided into two groups of four.

The fighters will compete against each of the other three members of their group.

The wrestler with the best record in each group will advance to the championship.

Any tie will be broken by head-to-head record, that is, who was the winner of the match that kept the ties in question.

The winner of Group A will face the winner of Group B to determine the new Provisional NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

WWE has also announced that tomorrow it will announce the eight wrestlers who will be part of the tournament for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

Who would you like to be chosen for the tournament?

